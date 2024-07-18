The Tampa Bay Rays are sitting right on the edge of a buyer and a seller ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Facing a 5.5-game deficit in the wild card race, it would be wise for them to sell off what they can to acquire top prospects. The Rays have four top-100 prospects but all of them are infielders.

Positional diversity is key to recreating the magic that got them to the World Series in 2020. Robby Snelling, Justin Crawford, and Bubba Chandler should all be targets of the Rays on deadline day.

Rays snag Robby Snelling from Padres for outfield help

The San Diego Padres are always ready to make a deal. Already this season they have acquired Dylan Cease and Luis Arraez and there is no sign of slowing down from general manager A.J. Preller. The Rays would be heading to arbitration with outfielder Randy Arozarena at the end of the season and could be looking to move him.

The Fernando Tatis injury is not as bad as originally expected, according to The Athletic, but he will still be out for a bit. The outfield help and power bat from Arozarena would immediately make the Padres a threat in the crowded NL Wild Card race.

With two years of team control after 2024, the Rays will drive a hard bargain for teams wanting Arozarena. The Rays also have a recent history of developing young pitchers. The Padres' top pitching prospect is lefty Robby Snelling, who is expected to enter the majors in 2025. That is a great return for Arozarena and will set the Rays' rotation up for the future.

Rays receive: LHP Robby Snelling (SD #2 OVR #46)

Padres receive: OF Randy Arozarena

Justin Crawford makes his way to Tampa Bay

There is almost no team in baseball with a clearer “buy now” window at the trade deadline than the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies need outfield help and with Brandon Marsh moving to centerfield, Arozarena would fill in on the corners. His playoff performance in 2020 makes him a great fit for the already rowdy Citizens Bank Park come October. Philadelphia should be ready to part with any prospect for a player who fits their needs like Arozarena.

This proposal has the Rays landing the Phillies' top outfield prospect, Justin Crawford. His expected arrival in the majors is 2026 which would have him sharing the outfield with José Siri and Josh Lowe. Because Crawford is a lower-ranked prospect than Snelling, the Phillies will also include one of their pitching prospects.

Rays receive: OF Justin Crawford (PHI #3 OVR #55), RHP Griff McGarry (PHI #10)

Phillies receive: OF Randy Arozarena

Isaac Paredes nets big arm for Rays

Another player that the Rays could deal to grab a top prospect at the MLB trade deadline is infielder Isaac Paredes. The infielder has primarily played third base this season but has played second and first as well, making him a valuable token. The Pittsburgh Pirates will be looking to add big bats to their lineup to pair with their high-heat starting rotation. When you add in the three additional years of control Paredes has, the Pirates are a great fit.

The Pirates have Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller all pitching well this season and they are all in their 20s. They can afford to part with their top prospect, righty Bubba Chandler. He has posted a 3.53 ERA for Double-A Altoona Curve and is expected to make his MLB debut next season.

Rays receive: RHP Bubba Chandler (PIT #1 OVR #51)

Pirates receive: IF Isaac Paredes