Paul Heyman is recognized as one of the greatest managers in the history of professional wrestling. Behind the scenes, he's a genius when it comes to storytelling. On-screen, he's one of the most prominent characters who isn't an actual WWE wrestler.

Over the years, Heyman has managed some of wrestling's biggest names. Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns are the three big names that come to mind. Sure, he's had some failures along the way, including Cesaro, Ryback, and Curtis Axel, but that may be due to poor booking or simply a bad pairing. Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, and Heyman was by his side for the majority of his career. Roman Reigns is on the run of a lifetime currently, and having the wise man in his corner is a big reason why.

Eventually, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's pairing will come to an end. That doesn't mean Heyman's run as a manager has to end, though. Here are three superstars who Paul Heyman can turn to and manage once his time with Reigns is over.

Bron Breakker

This is an obvious one based on the fact that Paul Heyman will be in Bron Breakker's corner on the October 10th edition of NXT. Breakker will be the next big thing in WWE once he gets called up to the main roster. He's had an incredible run in NXT already, and surely Triple H will take care of him when he's on the main roster.

Breakker has the look, skills, and everything in between to be a star in this business. He has future star written all over him. If you put him with Paul Heyman, who will do all the talking and present him as an unstoppable force, the sky's the limit for Breakker. Paul Heyman standing in Breakker's corner in NXT could be a preview of what's to come.

Solo Sikoa

It would be an easy transition for Heyman to go from Roman Reigns to Solo Sikoa. This pairing makes all the sense in the world considering Sikoa and Heyman have been paired together often over the last year. Solo Sikoa is being groomed as a future star in WWE, and continuing to have Paul Heyman in his corner will only solidify that. The story is already there, and this pairing wouldn't come as a shock to fans. If WWE is serious about making Solo Sikoa a future world champion, having Paul Heyman by his side makes perfect sense.

Drew McIntyre

This one is out of left field, but hear me out. Drew McIntyre is one of the more dominant superstars in WWE. He has all the tools to be the face of the company, and at one point was during the pandemic era. McIntyre is an intimidating force and has proven that he can be unstoppable when the story is told properly.

Think of this, how great would it be for Paul Heyman to pair himself with one of Roman Reigns's old rivals? Roman Reigns is arguably Brock Lesnar's greatest rival, and Heyman found himself in Reigns' corner. This would be a very similar situation to when Heyman joined forces with Reigns. Drew McIntyre is a solidified star but is currently stuck in weird storylines on the main roster. He hasn't been treated like a real star since last year and hasn't been a world champion since 2021.

Pairing Drew McIntyre with Paul Heyman would do wonders for his career, and he could be presented the same way as Roman Reigns. Heyman changed Reigns' career, and he could do the same for McIntyre. Just like Solo Sikoa, the story is there, they just have to capitalize on it.

Those are three superstars who I believe Paul Heyman can manage after Roman Reigns. Reigns has taken more of a part-time role over the last year and will eventually ride off into Hollywood. When that happens, Paul Heyman will be left with nobody to manage, opening the door for one of these superstars to step in.

