Dalvin Cook was waived by the Minnesota Vikings and entered NFL free agency with a bang. Rumors began to swirl immediately about the favorites to sign him and where would be the best fit, but headlines surrounding Cook have started to slow down. Overall, whoever signs Cook is going to get a dynamic running back who has been elite so far in his NFL career. The 28-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career with the Vikings, totaling 5,993 rushing yards in the meantime. His career got off to a slow start, but he broke out in his third campaign for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 53 receptions for 519 yards. He followed that up by rushing for a career-high 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020, with a respectable 44 receptions for 361 yards. He hasn't eclipsed that rushing total since, but he still went over 1,000 yards in both of the last two seasons. Now a free agent, Dalvin Cook is most likely looking for a Super Bowl contending team to join where he can play a pivotal role.

There are three teams in particular that are predicted to be Super Bowl contenders without Dalvin Cook. Adding the former Vikings running back would add a dynamic element to their offense, as he would immediately become the RB1 on all three rosters. All three teams have serviceable running games as of now, but Cook would arguably make the running game the strength of each offense. Even if these teams can't make a run at him, it would be prudent to bring him in for a visit in case they want to trade for him later in the season. For Dalvin Cook's sake, he should want to sign with one of these three teams right away. Once he begins his NFL free agency visits, Dalvin Cook needs to check in with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*



Miami Dolphins

As soon as the news came out that Dalvin Cook was released by the Vikings, the Dolphins were mentioned as a favorite to land him right away. The Dolphins signing Dalvin Cook would make a lot of sense given the precautions they are destined to take this season. Mike McDaniel has a Super Bowl caliber roster, specifically on offense, and should be able to make a deep postseason run if the team stays healthy. With guys like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson Jr, the talent runs deep on offense. However, none of this will matter if Tua Tagovailoa can't stay healthy. That is why bringing in a bell cow back like Dalvin Cook could do wonders.

Jeff Wilson Jr and Raheem Mostert are a very formidable running back duo, but neither are bell cows. With Dalvin Cook in the fold, Tua Tagovailoa would have an elite running back to rely on, while also having two exceptional back ups. Not to mention Hill and Waddle in the passing game, so Tua would not have to do much in the backfield; having to make plays for himself that seemed to lead to injury last season would be out of the question. The Dolphins offense would be talented enough to make a Super Bowl run without having to rely on Tua to be an outstanding quarterback. If the Dolphins are serious about trying for a Super Bowl with Tua at the helm, they need to try and sign Dalvin Cook.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Buffalo Bills

Out of the three teams on this list, this would be the coolest opportunity to win the Super Bowl for Dalvin Cook. Without signing Cook, the Bills are still up there with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals as Super Bowl contenders. However, signing Dalvin Cook would give Josh Allen by far the best running back of his career and a bell cow he has never been able to rely on. It would open up the entire offense for the Bills and not force them to rely solely on the pass game in the season's biggest games. Not to mention, it would allow Dalvin Cook to compete for a Super Bowl with his brother James Cook.

Competing for a Super Bowl alongside your brother would have to be one of the coolest things to do in sports. Last year's Super Bowl saw Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce face-off against each other, so it would only be right to see two brothers on the same team fight for a ring this year. There is no doubt that Dalvin Cook would love the opportunity to play with his brother and bring them back to their days in peewee football. It would also be fairly easy to surrender carries to a brother since both want just as much success for each other as they do themselves and the team. If Dalvin Cook wants to try and win a Super Bowl with some extra sentimental value, he should look at signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost Miles Sanders this offseason to the Carolina Panthers, but swiftly replaced him with D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny. However, Miles Sanders' presence last year did not deter them from sharing the rock in the backfield and running a ton with multiple guys. The story will probably be the same this year albeit the new names, as the Eagles will most likely have one of the better rushing attacks in the NFL again. Not only will they have a great rushing attack, but they are definitely going to be contending for another Super Bowl with Jalen Hurts at the helm. Out of the three teams on this list, the Eagles would be the most sure bet for Dalvin Cook if making it to the Super Bowl is his priority.

The Eagles would be a great place to sign for Dalvin Cook because he would not have to suffer much wear and tear on his body to help them make a Super Bowl. They are already considered one of, if not the, most talented rosters and offenses in the NFL, and Swift and Penny are two very solid running backs. Being able to mix in Dalvin Cook with those two guys and Jalen Hurts running the show would be a nightmare for opposing defenses; this doesn't even include the fact they would still have AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert catching passes. Signing with the Eagles would give Dalvin Cook a chance at a Super Bowl ring and the ability to prolong his career with minimal reps in helping the Eagles win ball games.