Dalvin Cook's days with the Minnesota Vikings are over. The star running back could be traded or released but in the end, he will be searching for a new team after six seasons in purple. The early reports suggest that he will be getting lots of interest from other teams looking to compete for the playoffs.

There are two AFC playoff hopefuls showing early interest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN: the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos.

“The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks,” writes Schefter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also mentions the Dolphins as a suitor for Cook while confirming that Alexander Mattison will be the Vikings' starter going forward. Cook has been linked there before and Miami reportedly almost traded for him ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Broncos have Javonte Williams coming back from tears in his ACL and LCL but have used two running backs predominately in the past, as has new head coach Sean Payton. Plus, Williams will need some time to get back to full form. Meanwhile, the Dolphins, armed with tremendous offensive weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, don't have a go-to option at running back as good as Cook.

Whichever team Cook lands on will get a star to lean on in their offense.