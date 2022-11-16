Published November 16, 2022

By Ronan Briscoe · 3 min read

Texas A&M football appears to be in freefall. They’re currently 3-7, and likely to finish an abysmal 4-8. Several reputable outlets and analysts were picking the Aggies to contend for the SEC West and a Playoff spot in the preseason. Needless to say, with two games left in the regular season, the Aggies are as far from those goals as they’ve ever been in their SEC tenure.

A lot needs to change for the Aggies moving into 2023, and nothing should be considered off the table. Let’s take a dive into all the problems at A&M as they look to flush the 2022 season out of their minds.

3. Coaching

Let’s start with the big one, why don’t we?

Texas A&M football may have an $85.95 million dollar problem on their hands in the name of Jimbo Fisher. Granted, A&M boosters have more money to burn than you or I could even dream of sniffing in a dozen lifetimes. But still, that is a whole lot of money to be using on a coach buyout, and even the filthy rich are hesitant to drop $85 million in one place, not to mention buying out his staff as well, so we’re looking at nine-figure territory to dump Jimbo at this point.

So, unfortunately for many Aggie faithful who want them to just do it, I hate to be the bearer of bad news (I don’t actually), but it doesn’t seem likely they’d do that. Jimbo Fisher’s massive contract was a deterrent for exactly this sort of knee-jerk firing that’s so pervasive in college football these days. So, tough luck!

2. Quarterback

This one, we seem to have an answer to. It has been musical chairs under center in College Station this year. First, it was Haynes King, then Max Johnson, then King, then Conner Weigman, then King again, and now, barring another injury, Weigman seems to be the guy moving forward.

It’s probably for the best, as Weigman, a true freshman, looked good against Ole Miss in his first start, but got a slight injury, missed the following week against Florida, and looked a bit rusty against Auburn.

Nonetheless, he’s undoubtedly going to be the starter these final two games, and most likely the starter day one of 2023 as well. What the Aggies need to fix is continuity here. You can’t win football games by barely ever having the same guy under center in back-to-back games. Texas A&M football has proved that in 2022.

1. Roster Retention

Do you know what one of the risks a school takes on is when they shell out boatloads of NIL money to a signing class is? I’ll tell you. It’s being unable to control whether the players stick around.

NIL deals are unable to be based on performance, so even benchwarmers can make big bucks. With a 4-8 record looming, Jimbo Fisher and his staff may have to recruit their record-breaking 2022 signing class all over again, just to get them to stay out of the transfer portal. Most of them will likely stick around, but some impact players may not, which could leave the Aggies vulnerable for another letdown in 2023.

Texas A&M football is going to have to keep that money pipeline flowing as fast as possible to keep both current players around, and prospects coming in. Otherwise, that buyout on Jimbo Fisher’s head may not look so large after all.

Welcome to the new world of college football. All the power is in the hands of players, and it’s a glorious thing.