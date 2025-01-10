As the Charlotte Hornets' 2024-25 NBA season nears its midpoint, trade rumors are beginning to swirl around the struggling franchise. With an 8-27 record, the Hornets find themselves once again at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Their underwhelming performance, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, has left many wondering if a roster shake-up is in order. As youth development with the right pieces remains focal points for the Hornets, the opportunity for a trade looms large. Among the players Charlotte might target to help retool their squad are Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro, Detroit Pistons’ Marcus Sasser, and Boston Celtics’ Robert Williams III.

Season Update

The Hornets are rapidly running out of time to turn things around this season. With the team's playoff hopes fading fast, the front office faces tough decisions about how to change course. The Hornets have learned from their past by engaging in both buying and selling transactions. That was evidenced by last year’s deals involving PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, and the acquisition of Grant Williams, Josh Green, and Seth Curry. Charlotte's defensive struggles have been a major factor in their poor record. Opponents have consistently posted high scores against them. Needless to say, Charlotte must look to the trade market to acquire players who can help elevate the team’s overall ceiling and complement their emerging stars.

With that in mind, three players have emerged as potential trade targets that could provide a much-needed spark for the Hornets. These moves could be just what the team needs to get back on track.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Charlotte Hornets must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

Tyler Herro

At only 24 years old, Tyler Herro fits well within the age bracket of the Hornets' young core. Herro is also currently enjoying the best season of his career. He is averaging 23.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting an impressive 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Perhaps the most encouraging sign is that he’s managed to stay healthy. This reliability, combined with his scoring ability, makes him an appealing target for Charlotte.

However, Miami may be hesitant to part with Herro. He remains one of their most valuable assets. Yet, with the Heat focusing on a championship window, they could be open to trading him if it helps their immediate goals. Charlotte could seize this opportunity. The Hornets could potentially offer future assets like draft picks or young talent in exchange for Herro’s offensive firepower. A trade for Herro would provide the Hornets with another high-level scoring option. He could alleviate some of the pressure on Ball and rising star Brandon Miller. herro could surely give Charlotte a more balanced attack, which is a key for their long-term success.

Marcus Sasser

The Hornets' defense has been one of the biggest reasons for their struggles this season. A trade for Marcus Sasser of the Detroit Pistons could be a potential remedy. Known for his defense and relentless energy, Sasser could immediately improve Charlotte's defensive efficiency. Sure, his offensive game still has room to develop. However, his tenacity on the ball and ability to disrupt passing lanes would provide an immediate boost to the Hornets' defensive schemes.

Additionally, Sasser brings stability to the backcourt. He offers another playmaking option that could ease the load on Ball and Miller. His skills make him a solid support option, and his upside as a more complete player makes him an intriguing long-term asset for the Hornets. Acquiring Sasser would be a smart, low-risk move for Charlotte. His continued growth could position him as a crucial piece of the team’s future.

Robert Williams III

Robert Williams III is a dynamic center with the ability to change the course of a game with his rim protection and athleticism. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued his recent seasons. Williams has appeared in just 41 games over the past two years. If Williams can stay healthy, however, he would be a game-changer for the Hornets. His shot-blocking ability, combined with his ability to finish lobs in the pick-and-roll, would provide the Hornets with a much-needed defensive anchor and an exciting option in transition.

In addition to his defense, Williams is also a capable passer. He often makes timely assists from the center position. That would add a new dimension to Charlotte’s offense. Remember also that Boston has a deep roster. As such, they might consider trading Williams to free up cap space or further bolster their lineup. Charlotte could make a move to acquire him and immediately improve both ends of the floor. If healthy, Williams could become the cornerstone defender the Hornets desperately need. He could really help to solidify their frontcourt and raise the team’s competitive ceiling.

Looking ahead

As the Charlotte Hornets continue to struggle in the 2024-25 season, the need for a roster shake-up is becoming increasingly clear. With a solid young core led by LaMelo Ball, the Hornets have the foundation for a competitive team, but they need the right pieces to elevate their game. Targeting players like Tyler Herro, Marcus Sasser, and Robert Williams III could provide significant improvements in areas where the team is lacking. Herro’s scoring ability, Sasser’s defensive tenacity, and Williams’ rim protection would address some of Charlotte’s most pressing needs and help balance their roster. The Hornets must act quickly to leverage their assets and make the moves necessary to jumpstart their rebuilding process and get back into playoff contention. With the right trades, Charlotte has the potential to turn things around and build a more promising future.