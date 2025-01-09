As the Miami Heat take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, it will be another opportunity for Tyler Herro to show the type of leap he's made this season. Though Herro looks to receive more attention with Jimmy Butler's absence from the Heat, the young star has been lighting it up from deep as he spoke with former player Udonis Haslem about the three-point record.

At the current moment, Herro had passed Tim Hardaway this season to be second on the all-time list, currently at 867, but Duncan Robinson has connected on the most with a whopping 1,097 made. Herro would speak on Haslem and Mike Miller's show “The OGs Show” about the competitive nature of being second, saying he will be “chasing” for a long time.

“Second is second… I'm going to be chasing [Duncan Robinson] for a minute… [He] got to be number one so fast,” Herro said.

Heat's Tyler Herro hopes to get his first All-Star nod

The Heat star in Robinson was also the fastest to reach 1,000 made threes which he accomplished last season, but Herro has been exceptional this season from beyond the arc. He's third in in the NBA in three-pointers made behind only Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley and had made at least one from beyond the arc in 69 straight games which ties a franchise record as he could break it on Thursday.

Besides the numbers from deep, Herro is considered an All-Star hopeful as he's averaging 23.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three. The Heat's captain Bam Adebayo would tell ClutchPoints on Jan. 1 that he should definitely be considered for an All-Star nod.

“Facts,” Adebayo responded when being asked if Herro getting an All-Star nod is inevitable. “You get that energy when you see a guy really just performing at a high level every night. You don't take that for granted. A lot of times when we have low-energy games, you think about ‘We got a guy really competing to try to be in San Fran' so for us it's going to be fun. I hope he gets it.”

At any rate, Miami is 18-17 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference as they face the Jazz on Thursday.