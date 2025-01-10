The Indiana Pacers are navigating an exciting yet unpredictable 2024-25 season. They have increasing optimism about their future. Holding a 20-18 record, they find themselves firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, as the season progresses, the Pacers face the delicate task of balancing immediate competitiveness with long-term growth. With trade rumors heating up, the front office is likely considering several moves to strengthen the roster for a postseason push. With a solid core of young talent and established players, a few well-timed trades could elevate the Pacers into true contender status.

Craving for Consistency

The Pacers’ 2024-25 season has been marked by inconsistency. The team has shown flashes of brilliance, but there are moments where they’ve looked far from playoff-ready. At times, they've experienced difficult losing streaks. However, they’ve also picked up significant wins, such as clinching the season series against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics. That showed the potential of what this roster can achieve.

Currently sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers are in a crowded field. Only a few games separate the fifth seed from the 11th. This close-knit grouping means the Pacers could see rapid movement up or down in the standings as the season unfolds.

Remember that both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman are sidelined due to season-ending injuries. As such, the Pacers traded for Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat to add depth to their center position. Still, this leaves them one big man short of their original goal. Moreover, Myles Turner will become a free agent in 2025. That also means his future with the team is uncertain.

Given their competitive but unpredictable season, the Pacers should be proactive in exploring the trade market as the NBA Trade Deadline on February 6 approaches. They can potentially add pieces to solidify their position as a legitimate playoff contender.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Indiana Pacers must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

Larry Nance Jr

Rebounding has been a challenge for the Pacers this season. Larry Nance Jr could provide a needed boost. His high-jumping ability and solid rebounding history make him a strong option to help secure critical boards. Nance's versatility as both a power forward and center fits well into the Pacers' fast-paced offense. That's in addition to his shooting and athleticism. His affordable contract adds value as an insurance option. Beyond defense, Nance can contribute offensively as a lob finisher and improved three-point shooter. He certainly complements key players like Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner. A trade for Nance would strengthen both ends of the floor. That makes him a key asset in a playoff push.

Kelly Oubre Jr

Kelly Oubre Jr is a versatile scorer who would help relieve pressure on the Pacers' ball handlers. His ability to score in various ways makes him an offensive spark. That's especially true when primary playmakers like Haliburton and Mathurin are off the court. Oubre’s size and shooting ability create space for other offensive players. Sure, he's not known as an elite defender. That said, Oubre has shown growth defensively, using his length and athleticism to guard opposing wings. His two-way contributions would provide flexibility. That's particularly true on the perimeter, helping the Pacers stay competitive in the postseason.

Brandon Ingram would be a game-changing acquisition for the Pacers. The 6'8 forward is averaging upwards of 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. Of course, he has the ability to score at all levels. Ingram would complement Haliburton and Turner in the Pacers' offense and bring star power to the team. However, acquiring Ingram would likely require trading Myles Turner. He is the team's defensive anchor. Turner has been a key player for nearly a decade, and parting with him would be difficult. A package of Turner, Aaron Nesmith, and a 2028 first-round pick could entice the New Orleans Pelicans to trade Ingram. If the Pacers pull this off, Ingram's arrival would elevate the team’s contention status in the Eastern Conference. He could make them a serious playoff threat.

Looking ahead

As the Pacers continue to navigate the 2024-25 season, they have an opportunity to make moves that could significantly bolster their roster and push them deeper into the playoff race. Whether it’s addressing rebounding and defense with Larry Nance Jr, adding scoring depth with Kelly Oubre Jr, or making a bold move for a star like Brandon Ingram, these potential trade targets offer valuable upgrades. By acquiring any of these players, the Pacers could enhance both their offensive firepower and defensive versatility, strengthening their position in a competitive Eastern Conference. With the right moves, the Pacers could transform into a serious contender and take a major step toward securing long-term success. The trade deadline offers the perfect moment to capitalize on this potential.