The Toronto Raptors began the 2024-25 NBA season with a mix of cautious optimism and underlying uncertainty. A youthful core, highlighted by emerging talents and the steady leadership of

RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes, gave fans hope that the team could push for a playoff spot. However, injuries, inconsistent performances, and defensive vulnerabilities have transformed what once seemed like a promising roster into one of frustration. With a dismal 8-27 record nearing the season’s halfway mark, the Raptors find themselves reeling as they near the trade deadline.

Struggles

The Raptors' struggles extend beyond their lack of interior presence behind Jakob Poeltl. Toronto’s early-season resilience has faded, and the challenges of a losing campaign are beginning to weigh heavily on the team. Both the core players and head coach Darko Rajaković are feeling the strain of unmet expectations and mounting losses.

Of course, these issues won’t be fixed overnight. However, taking decisive action is essential to show the Raptors’ fanbase that the organization is actively addressing the team’s shortcomings. Such moves could restore a sense of hope for the remainder of the season and set a more promising tone for the future.

With about a month remaining until the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline, the Raptors face a critical window to reshape their roster. The decisions made during this period will answer many lingering questions about the team’s direction. Scouting potential targets now, and perhaps finalizing deals ahead of the deadline, would signal a proactive approach.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Toronto Raptors must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

Day'Ron Sharpe

Selected late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Day'Ron Sharpe has largely played as a backup to Nic Claxton in Brooklyn. Sure, Claxton has emerged as a key player who could also thrive on a team like Toronto. That said, Sharpe has yet to secure an expanded role, typically seeing about 15 minutes or less of playing time per game during his four seasons with the Nets.

Despite limited opportunities, Sharpe’s impact on the court is undeniable. His sturdy 6'9 265-pound frame allows him to dominate the paint. This makes him an exceptional rebounder and interior defender. Additionally, Sharpe has shown flashes of outside shooting. His ability to occasionally stretch the floor adds a valuable dimension to his offensive skill set.

Sharpe’s profile aligns perfectly with what the Raptors need. They need someone with a powerful physical presence in the paint. This truly makes him a compelling target for Toronto to consider as they look to address their interior deficiencies.

The New York Knicks may need to reassess their expectations for Mitchell Robinson returning to his peak postseason form from 2023. Yes, he remains a physically imposing center. However, his performance has been inconsistent, and durability has become a recurring concern. Still, Robinson’s skill set aligns closely with the Raptors’ most pressing needs.

Robinson excels as a rim protector and offensive rebounder. He offers Toronto the defensive anchor they’ve been missing outside of Jakob Poeltl. His presence in the paint could help transform the Raptors’ defense and provide much-needed second-chance scoring opportunities. However, Robinson’s injury history raises questions about his long-term reliability. On paper, Robinson is an elite talent capable of game-changing moments. On the flip side, he also struggles with consistent availability.

If Toronto is willing to take a calculated risk, Robinson’s upside could make him a high-reward acquisition. With the Knicks reportedly open to exploring trade scenarios, the Raptors have an opportunity to secure a proven contributor who could make an immediate impact.

Walker Kessler has quickly emerged as one of the most valuable assets from the huge Rudy Gobert deal a couple of years ago. He provided the Utah Jazz with a seamless replacement for Gobert’s defensive prowess.

However, Kessler’s sophomore campaign brought challenges. Yes, he continued to contribute. However, his production fell short of the lofty expectations set by his breakout rookie year. As he enters his third NBA season, Kessler remains a highly promising young talent. That said, questions have arisen about his long-term role in Utah’s rebuild.

For the Raptors, Kessler represents an ideal combination of youth, defensive versatility, and upside. His length and ability to guard multiple positions could be a transformative addition to Toronto’s frontcourt. His mobility, shot-blocking, and rebounding skills address key areas of need for the Raptors. If Utah’s front office is open to discussions, Kessler could be a cornerstone acquisition for Toronto’s future.

Looking ahead

As the Raptors navigate a challenging season, the trade deadline offers a critical opportunity to redefine their path forward. Day'Ron Sharpe, Mitchell Robinson, and Walker Kessler each bring unique skills that could address Toronto’s deficiencies and set the foundation for sustained success. Whether it’s Sharpe’s untapped potential, Robinson’s defensive dominance, or Kessler’s blend of youth and versatility, these targets represent more than short-term fixes—they symbolize a commitment to building a stronger, more competitive future. For a franchise at a crossroads, bold action now could be the key to turning the season around and reigniting hope among the Raptors faithful.