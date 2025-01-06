The San Antonio Spurs have consistently emphasized patience, player development, and strategic planning as hallmarks of their organization. As the 2024-25 NBA season unfolds, the team has showcased flashes of potential and promise. Of course, this has been driven largely by the emergence of their talented young core. Yet, to fully capitalize on their progress and solidify their playoff ambitions, the Spurs must address key roster gaps through the trade market. In this analysis, we explore three prime trade targets. These include De'Aaron Fox, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Nic Claxton. Any of them could significantly bolster San Antonio’s standing in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Wembanyama's Support

The Spurs are no longer a team struggling at the bottom of the standings. As things stand, they are a legitimate playoff threat in a stacked Western Conference. Even if they fall short of the playoffs, they are poised to compete in the Play-In Tournament by season’s end. However, if the Spurs are serious about making this season count, pursuing strategic trades could make all the difference.

Following an outstanding month from Victor Wembanyama, it’s clear the Spurs might benefit from acquiring a complementary star to maximize their rising superstar’s impact. Sure, the team has long been associated with potential interest in Trae Young. However, recent reports suggest De'Aaron Fox has also become a viable target.

One glaring issue with the current roster is the lack of reliable backup center minutes. Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the league’s elite players. Still, the team struggles significantly when he’s off the floor. For instance, in a previous game, Zach Collins managed just 2-of-8 shooting in over 10 minutes, while Charles Bassey logged a mere 3:38 on the court.

If the Spurs want to maintain their status as a credible playoff contender, addressing this deficiency is critical. Resolving it sooner rather than later would not only stabilize the team’s rotation. It would also solidify their push for a strong postseason run.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the San Antonio Spurs must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

De'Aaron Fox

With the Sacramento Kings facing struggles this season, De'Aaron Fox could soon be traded. As such, San Antonio emerges as an ideal landing spot. Wembanyama has demonstrated in recent games that he is ready to lead. However, pairing him with a co-star like Fox would elevate the Spurs into immediate contention. Armed with a full arsenal of draft picks, the Spurs are well-positioned to make an aggressive offer for a premier guard who could replace the void that might be left by the aging Chris Paul. If San Antonio must choose their ideal target, Fox appears to be the perfect fit.

Fox’s defensive prowess is often highlighted by experts, citing his size and athleticism as key factors. Yes, he may not be considered elite yet. However, his All-Star caliber performance makes him a dynamic addition to any roster. Recall that Fox led the league in steals last season. Having a defensive anchor like Wembanyama behind him would allow Fox to take calculated risks on defense, enhancing his impact. Offensively, Fox’s ability to play as a complementary star positions him as a better overall fit for San Antonio’s system. His skill set aligns well with the Spurs’ current roster. This makes him a transformative addition to their lineup.

Jonas Valančiūnas

Jonas Valančiūnas would provide a significant upgrade over Zach Collins while maintaining a manageable salary. His offensive skill set offers versatility that could enable the Spurs to experiment with a twin towers lineup alongside Wembanyama. The primary obstacle in acquiring Valančiūnas would be negotiating a trade package that satisfies the Wizards. This is particularly true if they are hesitant to take on Collins’ contract while parting with a valuable player on a team-friendly deal. Given the demand for Valančiūnas, the Spurs could face stiff competition.

Valančiūnas’s physicality and skill set make him an excellent fit for the Spurs’ needs. Known for his ability to hold his ground and impact games in multiple ways, he would address San Antonio’s interior concerns. Moreover, his history as a Spurs nemesis further highlights the value of having him on their side. The Spurs’ interest could hinge on their willingness to move quickly in the market.

Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton represents another compelling target for the Spurs. He offers youth and defensive versatility. However, his current price tag and role make him a less viable option as a backup center. The Brooklyn Nets are unlikely to part with Claxton without demanding a substantial return. As such, the financial fit complicates the feasibility of such a trade. Sure, Claxton’s rim protection and ability to defend multiple positions would be valuable. However, the Spurs may find the cost too prohibitive to justify.

Looking ahead

The 2024-25 season presents a unique opportunity for the Spurs to accelerate their rebuild and emerge as legitimate playoff contenders. By targeting players like De'Aaron Fox, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Nic Claxton, San Antonio can address critical roster gaps and provide much-needed support for their rising superstar, Victor Wembanyama. While the costs associated with these trades will require careful consideration, the potential rewards could transform the Spurs into a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. With Wembanyama’s brilliance as the foundation, a well-timed trade could be the catalyst that takes San Antonio’s promising season to the next level.