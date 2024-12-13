The Tennessee Titans have hardly had the 2024 season they had hoped for, with Will Levis so far not presenting himself as the quarterback the team thought he could be to the point moving on may have to happen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The former Kentucky and Penn State product has completed 63.6% of his passes for 1,827 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 10 games so far this season. His 2023 season wasn't inspiring all the way through, as he connected on 58.4% of his passing attempts for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Will the Titans look elsewhere at quarterback, try to put together a draft class that gives Levis no excuse to fail, or will they look somewhere else entirely different?

Here's a look into three players the Tennessee Titans could target in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Titans 2025 NFL Draft potential targets

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan.

Tetairoa McMillan is the current frontrunner to be selected by the Titans in the first round of the event, and their doing so would indicate the amount of faith they still have in Levis. The quarterback has been far from perfect, some of which is plenty of fault of his own, but adding some more reliable weapons around him could make for better offensive production in 2025.

There is hardly a better option than McMillan to do just that from where the Titans are projected to be picking coming April. He has the height you want for a dominant receiver at 6-foot-5 and one of the most important while underrated qualities — consistency. Every season he has put together for the Wildcats has been phenomenal, and he seems to only build upon it by the year.

It started when he led all freshmen in the country with 39 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns. He finishes out his Arizona career with 3,423 receiving yards, making him the program's all-time leader in that category. Over the three years he spent in Arizona, he also came in hot in several other statistical categories with the fourth-most catches (213) and third-most touchdowns (26) in Wildcats history.

Michigan CB Will Johnson.

Many suspect that Tennessee will take an offense-first perspective in the draft, especially when it comes to the early rounds. But, of course, there is always a chance they will go the other way instead. In that case, they could roll with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

The Ringer's Danny Kelly saw exactly that happening in his latest mock draft, sending Johnson to the Titans with the No. 7 overall pick.

“After enduring the Will Levis roller coaster this year, the Titans could be in the market for a quarterback with this pick. But with big question marks around pretty much all of the signal callers still on the board here (and, really, with all the quarterbacks in this class), Tennessee opts instead for a polished, game-ready corner,” wrote Kelly. “The Michigan standout has excellent size and quick feet, and he closes on the ball almost instantaneously. He shows great instincts in coverage, and with nine career interceptions, including three pick-sixes, he brings proven ball production to the pros.”

Johnson finished out the 2024 season with 14 combined tackles (12 solo), a pair of interceptions returned for 128 yards, two touchdowns, and three passes defended. He currently sits at the No. 2 spot on ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper’s big board rankings.

Georgia QB Carson Beck.

Let's say the Titans decide they are done rolling the dice with Levis once and for all. Commended for his physical tools and some of what he was able to do on the ground in college, Levis has consistently had issues as a passer, and moving on may just be the answer here. They could do that with Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who likely has just had his season ended by an elbow injury, could be the solution.

Beck has been one of the most polarizing prospects in the country, with many originally declaring him as the best quarterback in the country. He has had his pitfalls with questionable decision-making and has not always been consistent, but it's important to note that his receiving corps quite literally had one of the worst drop rates in the nation and that the players around him generally were not always up to par.

Looking at Beck's skillset specifically, he brings a high level of accuracy, mental processing, and the ability to extend plays and get extra yards on third down to an extent as a true pocket passer. Beck himself begs to differ, at times referring to himself as a dual threat. He acknowledges that may be a bit of a stretch, though.

“I can definitely use my legs when I need to. I'm not the most gifted runner in the world; I think we all know that,” Beck told me after the 8OT victory over Georgia Tech. “But being able to extend plays and make plays is a great value to add (in the NFL). I'm not Lamar Jackson. I won't go get you 50, but I'll get you 10.”