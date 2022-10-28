4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider

The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.

To the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook

Ben Simmons got to the Nets because the team swapped one problem (James Harden) for another. This could happen again if the Nets trade Simmons to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers are desperate to get rid of Westbrook and may be inclined to give the Nets one first-rounder and the guard for Simmons and Cam Thomas, who head coach Steve Nash obviously isn’t in love with.

This trade isn’t awe-inspiring for either franchise, but it does get each team’s biggest problem off the roster. Plus, it gives the Lakers a scorer in Thomas who can help them improve on their league-low 97.1 points per 100 possessions.

The hope for the Nets here is that a formerly great point guard in Nash can get a little more out of Westbrook than the Lakers are getting. Also, if he can’t, the Nets can clear $47 million from their cap this offseason with Westbrook’s expiring contract instead of having Simmons’ $35 million-plus on the books until 2025.

To the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen and Malik Beasley

The Utah Jazz are in full tank for Victor Wambenyama mode after trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason. The problem is, no one told the Jazz’s mismatched roster to stop trying so hard, and the team is off to a 4-1 start to the season.

To solve this “problem” Danny Ainge and the Jazz need to go full evil owner from Major League and get rid of any players who are performing well. That means Lauri Markkanen and Malik Beasley could be on the trading block.

Markkanen is averaging 22.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game on the Jazz right now. Beasley isn’t playing as well, but the 38.5% career 3-point shooter could help the Nets coming off the bench.

A Ben Simmons trade to the Jazz would also include a future first-round pick (2027 or 2028) going from Brooklyn to Utah to give the Jazz even more future draft capital. After this deal, the 2022-23 Nets get better, the Jazz get worse, and both front offices are happy because of it.

To the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee

Another team that might already be giving up on the season is the Charlotte Hornets. LaMelo Ball is already hurt, and Miles Bridges is likely done in North Carolina after his criminal charges this offseason. That means the Hornets are back to the drawing board now while Ball is still young.

Simmons could be an interesting piece next season next to Ball and Wembanyama or whoever the Hornets get high in the 2023 NBA Draft. He can also spend a lost season in Charlotte working on his offense and trying to resurrect his career somewhere outside the bright light of Brooklyn.

This Nets trade makes sense for them because Terry Rozier is a major offensive upgrade over Simmons, and Plumlee can return to Brooklyn to give the team a banger and rebounder off the bench.

Again, this isn’t a perfect Nets trade, but it does get rid of Simmons and gives them a decent haul in return with players who can play for the team right away.

To the San Antonio Spurs for Doug McDermott and Jason Richardson

Another team that might agree to a Ben Simmons trade to help them tank and get future draft assists is the Spurs. Like the Jazz, the Spurs are a better-than-you-thought 3-2 after five games and could get rid of some of their effective players to help their 2023 pick.

In Doug McDermott and Jason Richardson, the 2022-23 Nets get another Joe Harris-like sharpshooter in McDermott (who may stay healthier than Harris) and a 3-and-D wing in Richardson. These two represent another immediate upgrade for the Nets roster and will help them right the ship after the poor start.

On the Spurs’ side, they get the Nets’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to help them rebuild. And Simmons represents the ultimate challenge late in Gregg Popovich’s career. If “Pop” can turn Simmons into the all-round star the Sixers thought he could be when they picked him No. 1 overall in 2016, it would be the capping achievement in the legendary coach’s career.