As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to fine-tune their roster for the 2024 NFL season, their recent preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts has given several players a golden opportunity to stand out. With roster cuts looming, each snap is a chance to impress the coaching staff. Some players seized the moment to improve their chances of making the final roster. Let’s dive into the four Bengals who made the most of their opportunity and bolstered their stock after a solid performance against the Colts.

The Bengals So Far

The Bengals' season could hinge on Joe Burrow's health. Sure, Burrow insists he's feeling good. Howevr, the true test will come when the games begin. Burrow's injury has few, if any, precedents among NFL quarterbacks, adding a layer of uncertainty to his recovery. That said, if Burrow can perform anywhere close to his usual level, Cincinnati has every reason to believe it can return to the heights of 2021 and 2022. Ja'Marr Chase remains one of the league's most electrifying players, and Tee Higgins is still in the mix, too. The team has made some upgrades to the offensive line and added new faces on defense. With Burrow’s MVP potential, there’s a lot to be optimistic about.

The question now is whether the Bengals can maintain their place among the NFL's elite. They’ve been in that conversation for the past two seasons. Last season's dip in performance may have been a blip, or it could be a sign of deeper issues. Burrow’s health is undoubtedly a significant factor, but addressing whatever went wrong last year will also be crucial.

With the preseason now behind them, the Bengals have seen some players step up and make strong cases for themselves. They have left lasting impressions on both the coaching staff and the fans.

Here we'll look at the four Cincinnati Bengals players whose stock went up after loss vs. the Indianapolis Colts at training camp.

Maema Njongmeta, LB

Undrafted rookie linebacker Maema Njongmeta has quickly made a name for himself in the Bengals' first two preseason games. In the opener, Njongmeta led the team with 10 total tackles and two passes defended. He emerged as the highest-graded player in the game. That's an impressive achievement for his first professional outing. His ability to read plays and make impactful stops was on full display.

Njongmeta continued to impress in Cincinnati’s second preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears last week. He once again led the team in total tackles with eight, including a tackle for loss. What made this performance even more notable was that some of his contributions came against Chicago’s starters. He showed his ability to compete at a high level. With the Bengals needing depth at the linebacker position, Njongmeta’s standout performances make it hard to imagine him not securing a spot on the final roster.

Matt Lee, C

Rookie center Matt Lee had a standout performance as well. Against the Bears, he played all 63 offensive snaps without allowing a single pressure. Lee’s steady rise up the depth chart throughout camp has been well-earned. His recent performances have only solidified his status as a strong contender for the backup center role behind Ted Karras.

Trey Hill’s struggles, which included three penalties in the same game, further open the door for Lee. Given his consistent play and the need for reliable depth on the offensive line, Lee appears to be a lock for the final roster. His ability to step in and perform under pressure makes him a valuable asset as the Bengals prepare for the regular season.

Cedric Johnson, DE

Rookie defensive end Cedric Johnson may have just seen his path to making the Bengals’ roster become a bit clearer due to recent developments in Cincinnati’s defensive line. With Cameron Sample sidelined for the season due to an Achilles injury and Jeff Gunter unexpectedly retiring, Johnson has a prime opportunity to carve out a role on the team.

Johnson’s preseason performances have shown that he’s ready to take advantage of that opportunity. In the opener, he made four tackles, got into the backfield to disrupt plays, and recorded two QB hits and a sack. He followed that up with two more tackles, including one for a loss, in the game against the Bears. Against the Colts, he tallied three tackles. These consistent showings have likely secured him a spot as a depth player on the Bengals’ defensive line. His ability to create pressure will be invaluable.

Jermaine Burton, WR

Rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton was never in serious jeopardy of missing the final roster after being selected in the third round of the draft. Still, his preseason performances have proven that he’s more than ready to contribute immediately. Over three games, Burton hauled in eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns, including an impressive grab in the preseason finale against the Colts.

Yes, Burton may not start the season as one of the Bengals' top three receivers. That said, he has shown that he can be an immediate impact player. Defenses will struggle to contain a receiving corps that features Burton alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. If Burton can carry his preseason momentum into the regular season, it might not be long before he forces his way into the starting lineup.

Looking Ahead

These four Bengals have seized their opportunities during the preseason, each making a strong case for a spot on the final roster. Their performances have not only increased their stock but have also added depth and versatility to a team with high aspirations for the 2024 season.