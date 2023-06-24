Jonathan Toews has officially played his last game as a Chicago Blackhawk, scoring a goal in his final contest with the team after winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He's played his entire career in the Windy City, but after a brutal few seasons that involved long-COVID symptoms as well as Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, it was time for both player and club to move on.

It's obvious that Toews isn't the player he once was, but he can still be a serviceable third-line centre, or even a 2C in a pinch on the right team. There's a serious chance that the 35-year-old will retire rather than play for any other team, but it seems the Canadian might have some gas left in the tank for at least another year or two.

As there is no official word on his intentions, and considering that he could probably be signed for a fraction of the $10.5 million he was making throughout his tenure with Chicago, here are four potential free agent destinations for one of the most decorated active players in the game.

4. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets would be an intriguing option for Jonathan Toews. He is a native of Manitoba, and it seems certain that the team will at least explore trying to sign him with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler set to leave the franchise. Mark Scheifele is the top centre for the Jets, but Toews could carve out a role at 2C or 3C on a team that should contend for the playoffs against next season.

The Jets are a good team, Toews has family in Winnipeg, and if he only plays for one more season, it could be a match made in heaven.

3. Colorado Avalanche

The chances of the Colorado Avalanche kicking the tires on Toews took a hit when they acquired Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators on Saturday; he figures to immediately step into the vacant second-line centre role that has been left by Gabriel Landeskog's injury (which will cost him all of 2023-24) and Nazem Kadri signing a seven-year deal with the Calgary Flames in free agency.

Still, the Avs have some cap space to work with, and if Toews is convinced that they could get back to their 2022 Stanley Cup form, he would slot in well on their third line and potentially second powerplay unit.

Expect this to go nowhere with Johansen now an Av, but if Toews is only playing to play another year or two and wants a contender, Colorado is still a great option.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins

Imagine it was five years ago and you had Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Jonathan Toews as your top three centres. Sure, it's not as appealing as it once was, but with the Pens likely to buy out Jeff Carter, they're another team with a fit at 3C.

In fact, they're desparate for a third-line center and will have over $20 million in cap space to work with come free agency if Carter is bought out. The team can easily get back into contention in 2023-24, and Toews wouldn't need to be anywhere close to the type of player he was in Chicago.

Crosby and Toews are two of the most decorated active players in the NHL, both shoo-ins for the Hall of Fame, and, put frankly, it would be awesome to see the Team Canada teammates on the same squad, even if just for a year.

1. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are another team that would certainly benefit from looking into a contract for Jonathan Toews. They've got the top-six superstars led by two of the game's best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. A place they could improve is 3C, and adding a proven veteran center like Toews could be what they need to get over the hump as one of the best Oilers teams since the Wayne Gretzky days heading into 2023-24.

Edmonton is close to Winnipeg and Toews' family which will certainly be a factor, as will the opportunity to compete with probably the sport's two premier players. Currently, Ryan McLeod and Nick Bjugstad are the other centers, and even at this stage in his career, it would be an upgrade to add Jonathan Toews.

With all of this being said, Toews is thinking hard about retirement, and it would make a lot of sense if he does. He has nothing else to prove in the National Hockey League. But if he does decide to stick around the game for another year or two, look at the Jets, Avalanche, Penguins and Oilers as teams that will be picking up the phone come July 1.