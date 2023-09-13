John Wall deserves another shot at the NBA. Sure, Wall has dealt with an unfortunate string of injuries throughout his career that derailed his athleticism. But even if he is just a shell of what he once was, there is still enough talent in that 6-foot-3 frame of his that can still help a championship team.

If anything, his last year with the Houston Rockets back in the 2020-21 season could give an indication that he isn't completely washed. That year, in 40 starts, Wall averaged 20.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while leading a young Rockets team. Houston decided to sit out Wall for the entire 2021-22 campaign until they found a potential trade destination for him. He ultimately wound up getting bought out during the 2022 offseason, where he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wall suited up in 34 games for the Clippers and averaged career lows across the board — 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 40.8 percent field goal shooting — while playing over 22 minutes a night. His Clippers stint could be the indication that Wall is no longer a star in the NBA. But there are some teams who could still use a smart, playmaking guard who can help with ball handling duties in limited minutes.

Wall reportedly had private workouts with some teams before the start of free agency. As he continues his comeback bid to the NBA, here are four potential destinations for John Wall as training camp approaches.

One potential destination for John Wall is the Miami Heat.

The Damian Lillard saga is still obviously clouding the Miami Heat. But regardless if they land Lillard or not, the Heat should go after Wall. The former Kentucky Wildcast just seems like a Heat culture guy. The man has worked his way from two devastating injuries, including an Achilles tear, during the prime of his career. If anyone knows just how much hard work it takes to be able to overcome obstacles, it's Wall.

The Heat may also be looking for more depth at the guard spot, especially after Gabe Vincent left in free agency. Vincent and Wall are completely different players. But Wall offers better playmaking and decision-making with the basketball.

If Miami does get Lillard, Wall would be a perfect backup for the seven-time All-Star. His unselfishness and ability to handle the rock would allow Lillard to play and be a threat off the ball.

Another potential destination for John Wall is the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are another squad that could use a lead ball handler off the bench. Milwaukee's backup point guard last year, Jevon Carter, left for the Chicago Bulls in free agency. That's where John Wall comes into place.

Wall is still one of the more capable playmakers in the league. While his Clippers stint wasn't the best, he still averaged 5.2 assists per game in just over 20 minutes of action. He could definitely help a Bucks team that ranked in the middle of the pack in terms of assist percentage during the 2022-23 season.

The three-time All-Star could also be a solid pick-and-roll partner for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Adding another ball handler on the Bucks should lessen the playmaking duties off The Greek Freak and make him a more devastating threat as a roller or cutter. Wall could also thrive running the break and having Antetokounmpo running the lanes like a gazelle in transition.

The Boston Celtics are another possible destination for John Wall.

Boston has been long devoid of a real playmaking guard. Enter John Wall. Sure, the Celtics already have Malcolm Brogdon, but they will likely need another one off the bench or as a starter.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have improved their playmaking abilities through the years. But they just aren't built to be full-time facilitators and could thrive more with somebody else setting them up for easier shots at times throughout the game. Add the fact that they also lost one of their ball handlers in Marcus Smart, the Celtics clearly have a hole to fill in at point guard.

Wall will obviously be limited in his role due to his age and his broken down body as a result of the injuries he suffered. Nonetheless, his presence could still make an impact on a Celtics team that needs his skillset and talents.

A fourth potential destination for John Wall is the Philadelphia 76ers. The whole James Harden saga is still clouding this unfortunate franchise. As they try to navigate around that, they should look into potentially getting Wall aboard to fill a hole at point guard.

Wall is by no means going to “replace” James Harden. But at least he gives Philly another option to handle the ball as Tyrese Maxey takes full responsibility of that role moving forward.

Maxey could also thrive playing alongside a pass-first point guard like Wall. He was an absolute stud to begin the 2022-23 season playing off the ball before he came down with a foot injury 15 games into the campaign. In those 15 games, Maxey averaged 22.9 points while shooting over 46 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. Wall's playmaking presence could unlock that side of Maxey again this upcoming season.