The Detroit Pistons restoration continues to move forward, in large part due to their budding star guard, Cade Cunningham. The 6-foot-7 point guard scored a season-high 40 points and provided nine assists, leading the way to a 119-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cunningham spoke about garnering more attention throughout the league and NBA All-Star consideration as the Pistons continue to thrive.

“It feels great to be contributing to wins, that's the main thing. All the things that come with it, it means a lot to me, it means a lot to my family,” Cunningham stated during the postgame media session. “It's something I've been dreaming about for a long time. I've always felt like I belong in those conversations so to have that recognition means a ton to me. Winning games is the most important thing. If I continue to find ways to help my team win, everything I want will come.”

Cunningham is being nationally recognized as one of the best breakout talents in the NBA. The first round of All-Star voting came out this past week, and the 2021 No. 1 overall draft selection finished sixth among guards with 247,046 votes. His numbers are reflected accordingly, ranking in the top 25 in scoring, averaging 24.1 points per game, and third in assists with 9.5 assists.

Pistons survive career night from Anthony Edwards

Cunningham's star performance was challenged on the other side by Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards was offensively dominant for Minnesota, scoring a career-high 53 points. The Pistons got the last laugh in the showdown of No. 1 overall picks, however, finishing strong with the 14-point victory.

Detroit's defense was clicking against Minnesota by limiting their supporting cast around Edwards. There were no other scorers in double-digits for the Timberwolves until midway through the third quarter. Forward Julius Randle reached that mark in the second half and finished the night with 17 points.

The Pistons have improved to 17-18 after winning three straight games, including six of their last seven. Their defense forced 12 steals and 17 turnovers from the Timberwolves. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke on the team's defensive focus against Edwards and how they were able to channel a victory despite his production.

“It was a matter of managing the game and what the score was and what we were doing. We were able to build leads while he was making shots. Obviously, you don't mean to give up 50 to anybody, but you just have to manage the game as it's coming to you,” Bickerstaff explained. “We tried to be aggressive with him, but you have to give him credit. [He went] 10-of-15 from three, some of them highly contested. He's a hell of a player. You have to tip your hat to him…But at the end of the day, our group was able to put more points on the board than they were because I think we did a good job on everybody else.”

Impactful night by Ausar Thompson as a starter

The Pistons are still testing out the best lineup options to fill the hole of injured shooting guard Jaden Ivey. Saturday night's win featured the first start of the season for forward Ausar Thompson, and it served as a major boost for the Pistons.

Thompson scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and generated six steals from the Timberwolves. Three of those 10 rebounds came on the offensive end to create extra possessions for the Pistons. His energy helped Detroit ride early momentum and sustain a double-digit lead in the first half to start fast. He also contributed to one of the biggest highlights of the game, catching an alley-oop off the glass from Cunningham. Cunningham raved about Thompson's athleticism during the postgame media session.

“There's some people that might be able to jump like him, not like him, but can jump high. But he's just athletic,” Cunningham said. “All around, laterally, I mean, he's a different dude. He's not like us for sure. It's fun to play with a guy like that.”



Pistons' sixth man Malik Beasley had a bounce-back shooting night in the win, scoring 23 points, including six three-pointers made. Forward Tobias Harris pitched in another double-double for Detroit, scoring 16 and pulling down eleven rebounds.