4 bold Cleveland Browns predictions for Week 2 vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns managed to spoil Baker Mayfield’s revenge game by coming out top in Week 1. It was a matchup that came down to the wire with Cade York kicking a field goal to take the lead with just eight seconds remaining. Cleveland ultimately secured the win by a score of 26-24. Their attention will shift to the New York Jets this week with high expectations for the Browns Week 2 predictions. Here are four bold predictions for what to expect as Cleveland looks to get out to their first 2-0 season start since 1993.

4. Jacoby Brissett tallies 275 scrimmage yards

It was a mixed bag of results for Jacoby Brissett in Week 1. He completed just 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 143 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed the ball four times for a total of ten yards and did not turn the ball over. While it was enough to get the job done, Jacoby Brissett will look to be improving his performance in Week 2.

Expect the veteran to improve with more playing time and for him to find his stride in Week 2. While Brissett likely has little chance at securing a long-term job in Cleveland, he is better than he performed in the opening matchup. Look for him to settle in against the Jets and eclipse 275 yards from scrimmage. It also should not be a surprise if he looks to get his legs more involved in the matchup with New York as well.

3. David Njoku Catches a Touchdown

Another player who underperformed in the opening week was David Njoku. The tight end is one of their best offensive weapons but struggled to get involved in the opening game. In total, he had just one catch for seven yards. It feels Njoku has continued to underperform despite the high expectations and that time may be running out for him to change this narrative. Considering what an elite weapon he has been expected to become, this is a tune that needs to change soon.

Look for Week 2 to be the time for this to change and for David Njoku to find his way into the end zone. Through five years in the NFL, the Miami product has recorded just 15 touchdowns. Considering his 6’4″ height and massive frame, he should be much more of a weapon in this area. Look for Njoku to make his impact felt and to begin making this change in the matchup with the Jets.

2. Browns run for 150+ yards

As much as there is hope for Brissett and the rest of the offense to improve, the fact of the matter is Browns’ offense will be dependent on the production of the running backs. They saw great success with this in week one led by Nick Chubb. With the 22 carries that Chubb received he ran for 141 yards. Kareem Hunt also had 11 carries for 46 yards as well as four catches for 24 yards. Hunt got in the end zone twice in the matchup.

In total, the team ran for 217 yards on the ground in Week 1 which was the second-most in the NFL. While this may be a mark that is difficult to match, they still will use the running game as the focal point of the offense. Look for them to lean into this tactic and produce at least 150 yards on the ground once again. The Jets’ defense will be a greater challenge than the Panthers, but Cleveland also has yet to show their best stuff. Even in Week 1, the Browns’ longest rush was 25 yards. With most of their damage being done in a ground and pound tactic expect the bigger gains to begin occurring. It is difficult to match the physicality of Chubb and Hunt and this will play a major role in the Browns’ success.

1. Browns Improve to 2-0

The struggles of the Cleveland Browns have been well documented in recent years. However, times may be changing for the organization. They have a terrific chance to break the 28-year streak without starting 2-0 and expect them to capitalize. New York suffered a 24-9 loss to the Ravens in their opening matchup. With Zach Wilson remaining out injured and Joe Flacco as the starter, the Jets struggled greatly to score with their lone touchdown occurring with just one minute left in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

While the team will not reach its potential until the return of Deshaun Watson which, regardless of your opinion on the suspension, will occur in Week 12 against the Texans. Whether or not this return will be in preparation for a playoff race or not is still to be determined. The Browns cannot afford to allow winnable games to slip away and this is the case with this matchup with the Jets. Look for them to put forth a team effort and secure the victory to go to 2-0 on the season and have the best start to their season in the 21st century.