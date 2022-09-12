Myles Garrett’s parting words to Baker Mayfield on field after Browns stun Panthers

Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns may have ended in a rather ugly way, but the relationships he has built in his four years there remain. Just ask Myles Garrett.

Garrett, who met Mayfield on Sunday for the first time since the QB’s trade to the Carolina Panthers last July, talked with his former teammate after their battle. Following the Browns’ 26-24 win, Garrett sought Mayfield on the field and shared some encouraging words for him.

“He just said keep going,” Mayfield said, per Cleveland.com.

For his part, Myles Garrett emphasized that he and Baker Mayfield share a mutual respect for each other. He knows they are both competitors, and at the end of the day, they simply want their teams to win. They may now be on the opposing sides, but it’s impossible for the Browns’ defensive end not to acknowledge his ex-teammate.