The New York Giants spoiled the Green Bay Packers’ international debut with a big upset win, 27-22, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are now 4-1 and are tied for second place in the NFC East. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the huge Giants’ Week 5 win.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers surged off to an early lead, but the Giants’ tandem of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley produced important plays in a huge comeback triumph.

The Giants entered Week 5 as the NFL’s top rushing offense, but they failed to run the ball early. They fell behind 17-3 after Allen Lazard’s 4-yard touchdown reception and Marcedes Lewis’ 2-yard catch in the end zone in the first half.

The Giants, on the other hand, scored 17 straight points in the second half, with QB Daniel Jones leading three scoring runs to erase a 20-10 deficit. This is the Giants’ best start since they went 5-0 in 2009, and they’ve already matched their victory total from last year.

Here are our four takeaways from the New York Giants’ Week 5 win vs. the Packers.

4. The Giants are very well-coached

The Giants’ coaching staff is perhaps the single most important cause for their turnaround in 2022. So far this season, we’ve seen the Giants fight hard in the second half of games. That’s an objective sign of great coaching.

4-1 start under Daboll 😏

Second half defensive shutout 👊

4-1 start under Daboll

Second half defensive shutout

DJ, Saquon tough it out

Recall that the Giants’ roster isn’t considerably better than in prior years, and they’ve been severely decimated by injuries. In fact, the Giants were already scraping the bottom of their depth chart at wide receiver and cornerback by the end of this game. Still, they managed to win.

The Giants just continue to win with backups and practice squad players. That is due to the Giants’ coaches training them and placing them in positions to succeed.

In some strange way, it’s interesting how the Giants feel like they’re always on the verge of calamity, but so far, Brian Daboll & Co. have stopped the Giants from shooting themselves in the foot. At this point, we’d even go so far as to say that Daboll should be considered the frontrunner for Coach of the Year.

3. Slayton slays for the receiving corps

You’d be forgiven for not knowing much about Darius Slayton. Look, he is so deep in the depth chart that it was reasonable to wonder whether he would even see much playing time this season.

Well, throw that notion out the window. He just wound up leading the team in catches (six) and receiving yards (79) against the Packers in Week 5.

Keep in mind that the Giants were without Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Kadarius Toney for this game. It was clear that Daboll, Jones, and this offense needed someone on the outside to step up. Darius Slayton was that guy.

No one could have predicted that he would play his finest game of the year, though. Recall that Slayton had a dismal start to 2022. In reality, the Giants’ wide receivers have looked shaky, and you never know what they’ll be capable of. Against the Packers, however, Slayton silenced many of his detractors as he led a solid receiving corps performance. In fact, the Giants’ receivers combined for over 200 receiving yards for the first time this season.

2. Daniel Jones is improving, guys

Giants QB Daniel Jones put up another brave effort this week. He even earned unsolicited praise from Daboll. Remember that despite a weak receiving corps, Jones is having one of his best seasons since joining the NFL in 2019.

Take note that despite falling behind early, Jones managed to keep the Giants in the game from start to end. Remember that he also had to play through a sprained ankle and isn’t as mobile as he usually is. Still, Jones made some crucial runs and even absorbed some heavy hits from Packers defenders. He was hit and hurt, but he just would not be denied.

This youngster has been mocked left and right for years, and this is without a doubt his biggest triumph. Jones is deserving of this opportunity. He ended the game passing for 217 yards while adding 37 more on the run. He had a passer rating of 75.4 against Rodgers’ 53.5.

1. More injuries to come

Yes, it’s a pain to write about injuries, but that’s football. Injured guys are part of the equation, and they just keep coming. For instance, the Giants had Saquon Barkley exit the game with a shoulder injury, and Adoree’ Jackson departed with knee and neck problems. In addition, rookie DT D.J. Davidson had to leave on the cart, and LG Ben Bredeson left momentarily with an injury.

Despite these, the Giants have been amazingly resilient, and their coaching staff has done an outstanding job of preparing their reduced depth chart for execution on game day. The big question is how long can they keep this up? Is this sustainable? Or will all of their injuries ultimately catch up with them?

Hopefully, the injuries sustained today will be minor, and the guys that left the field will be ready to face the Ravens in their next big assignment.