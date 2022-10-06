Giants QB Daniel Jones trending in right direction ahead of Week 5 vs. Packers in London

The New York Giants have some big questions to answer at quarterback ahead of their trip to London in Week 5 where they’ll face the Green Bay Packers. After Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor sustained injuries in Week 4, the Giants were hoping they’d receive positive updates on their QBs before departing overseas. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, both Jones and Taylor are making the trip to London and have shown signs of encouraging progress ahead of the upcoming game.

From NFL Now: Things are going in the right direction for #Giants QB Daniel Jones to be on the field in London… pic.twitter.com/GbGMCfR37y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2022

Rapoport indicates that Brian Daboll told reporters Daniel Jones will be receiving more reps during Thursday’s practice session, something that bodes well for his availability for Sunday’s game.

With Jones trending “in the right direction” the Giants will surely be feeling more optimistic about their quarterback situation, though nothing is set in stone just yet. Jones will have to continue to progress with his ankle injury before the Giants are officially ready to clear him for game action.

Jones sustained the ankle injury in Week 4 vs. the Bears. He was replaced by Tyrod Taylor who threw an interception with his first pass and suffered a concussion on his second drive. Jones returned to the game after that and helped the Giants close out the win.

With the Packers looming in the Week 5 matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Giants are seemingly more optimistic that Daniel Jones will be ready to go. Behind Jones and Taylor is Davis Webb, who is on the Giants’ practice squad. It’s unknown if he’ll be elevated to the roster and make the trip to London as a potential QB option.