The anticipation and excitement surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 training camp have been palpable. Fans are eager to see how the team's offseason moves will translate into on-field success. However, not all has gone according to plan. Several key players have hit early roadblocks, raising concerns about their readiness for the regular season. As the Cardinals work to iron out the kinks and build a cohesive unit, the struggles of some individuals stand out. These warrant closer examination and prompt discussions about their roles moving forward.

The Cardinals So Far

The Cardinals were an unusual four-win team with some impressive victories. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys early in the season and secured road wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite finishing with just four wins, the quality of these victories outshone those of some playoff teams. The Cardinals could have fared better if Kyler Murray hadn't missed the first half of the season while recovering from a torn ACL. Sure, the season wasn't a success overall. That said, there were promising signs in Jonathan Gannon's first year as head coach.

One of the most positive outcomes of the season was that none of those wins cost the Cardinals a chance to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. Despite falling to the fourth overall pick, the Cardinals benefited from the top three teams needing quarterbacks. This allowed Arizona, already committed to Murray with a significant contract, to select arguably the best player in the draft regardless of position. Harrison was a dominant force at Ohio State. He is considered one of the best college receivers in many years. He has the potential to define the Cardinals franchise for the next decade.

Here we'll look at the four key Arizona Cardinals players who are struggling early during the 2024 NFL training camp.

BJ Ojulari, DL

The Arizona Cardinals faced a significant setback on Saturday with the confirmation that second-year pass rusher BJ Ojulari suffered a torn ACL. This will sideline him for the entire season. The Cardinals' pass rush was already a concern heading into the season. Now, this injury intensifies those worries even before the first preseason snap.

A second-round pick in 2023, Ojulari played in all 17 games last season without making any starts. He logged 409 defensive snaps and 92 special teams snaps. Ojulari also recorded 40 tackles and four sacks. With Ojulari out, head coach Jonathan Gannon and his coaching staff need to adjust their plans. Yes, Gannon didn't have immediate answers following Saturday’s Red & White practice. Still, he assured that adjustments would be made.

With Zaven Collins already slated to start, players like Dennis Gardeck, Cameron Thomas, Victor Dimukeje, Tyreke Smith, and rookie Xavier Thomas will be under scrutiny as potential replacements to fill the void left by Ojulari.

Max Melton, CB

During last Saturday’s Red & White practice, several players were notably absent, including one of the team's key rookies. Cornerback Max Melton, a second-round pick this year who has been getting significant reps with the first-team defense, missed practice.

The hope is that Melton’s injury is minor, allowing him to return to the field soon. With the Cardinals’ preseason opener just a week away, Melton will need game reps. This is especially true if he is to contend for a starting position. In Melton’s absence, Starling Thomas received all the first-team reps at cornerback, lining up alongside Garrett Williams and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Zay Jones, WR

Wide receiver Michael Wilson had been working ahead of Zay Jones early in training camp before he missed practice earlier this week. Jones still has time to make a strong impression this summer and potentially challenge Wilson or slot receiver Greg Dortch for a top-three role. However, the Cardinals might opt to utilize Jones as a versatile backup who can cover multiple receiver positions. His route running has seemed less precise compared to his previous teams. This raises concerns about his current form.

Initially, Jones was a strong contender for the WR2 spot behind Marvin Harrison Jr. Now, his struggles might push him out of the top three. This could force the Cardinals to rely more heavily on their established receivers until Jones regains his form.

Hjalte Froholdt, C

Gannon announced on Thursday that center Hjalte Froholdt is day-to-day with a left leg injury. Froholdt sustained the injury during Tuesday’s practice and subsequently left for the locker room. He was later seen in street clothes, wearing a sleeve on his left leg.

In Froholdt's absence, Evan Brown and Jon Gaines are expected to see increased snaps with the first-team offense. This injury is particularly concerning as Froholdt is a key component of the Cardinals’ offensive line. As such, his health will be crucial for the team's success this season.

Looking Ahead

The early struggles of BJ Ojulari, Max Melton, Zay Jones, and Hjalte Froholdt underscore the challenges the Cardinals face as they prepare for the 2024 season. While training camp is an opportunity for growth and adjustment, the setbacks experienced by these players highlight the unpredictability and intensity of the NFL. The coaching staff will need to make strategic adjustments and provide support to help these players overcome their difficulties. As the preseason progresses, their ability to adapt and improve will be crucial for the Cardinals' hopes of a successful campaign. Fans will be watching closely, hoping that these early bumps in the road will ultimately lead to a stronger, more resilient team come the regular season.