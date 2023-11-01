The 2023 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and as always, there were some big moves made. The San Francisco 49ers continued to add to their formidable defense, while the Washington Commanders traded away two standout edge rushers. However, as fans, we always want more. Here are four major blockbuster trades we would have liked to see at the NFL trade deadline.

Biggest moves at the 2023 NFL trade deadline

The 2023 NFL trade deadline witnessed a good number of trades, and the Washington Commanders emerged as the most active participants. They made headline-grabbing moves by sending Montez Sweat to Chicago and Chase Young to San Francisco. This trade activity was primarily due to the scarcity of teams out of the playoff race, as clubs like Denver, Carolina, and New England opted to maintain the status quo. Between the start of October and the Halloween deadline, there were a total of around 14 major trades.

The standout transactions during the 2023 NFL trade deadline included the San Francisco 49ers bolstering their defense with the acquisition of DE Chase Young, the Chicago Bears securing Montez Sweat, and the Philadelphia Eagles adding All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to their roster. Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings found a new quarterback in Joshua Dobbs, the Seattle Seahawks obtained former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams, and the Kansas City Chiefs welcomed Mecole Hardman back into their lineup. While there were some notable moves at the deadline, the total number of trades was fewer compared to previous years, with many teams opting to maintain their current rosters.

The 2023 NFL trade deadline was an eagerly anticipated event that had football fans on the edge of their seats, and the anticipation was fueled by several potential blockbuster trades that had the football world buzzing. Let's delve deeper into some of these major trades that were on the brink of happening.

King to Kansas City?

First and foremost, the idea of Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans' powerhouse running back, donning a Chiefs jersey sent shockwaves through the league. The Chiefs, known for their explosive passing attack, had been grappling with a running game that lacked consistency throughout the season. The addition of Henry would have been a game-changer, injecting new life into the Chiefs' offense. Henry's style of play is a sight to behold. He is a relentless force on the ground, capable of breaking tackles and churning out crucial yards after contact. His presence in the Chiefs' backfield would have provided them with a reliable workhorse running back. Henry, of course, can deliver electrifying plays that would have complemented their aerial assault quite well.

Saquon in Sunny LA?

Turning our attention to the City of Angels, the Los Angeles Rams have been known for their high-octane offense. However, one missing piece of the puzzle has been a true workhorse running back. Saquon Barkley, with his multifaceted skill set, could have filled that void at the NFL trade deadline. The prospect of Barkley joining the Rams had fans salivating at the thought of an even more potent offensive juggernaut. Barkley, an all-purpose back, can make an impact both on the ground and in the passing game. This makes him a versatile and dynamic threat. His addition to the Rams' already formidable offense would have made them an even more fearsome force to contend with. He could have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses from multiple angles.

Jeudy a Packer?

The post-Davante-Adams Green Bay Packers have been in search of a true number-one receiver to complement Jordan Love. The answer to their quest appeared to be Jerry Jeudy. He is a wide receiver with pinpoint route-running precision and impeccable hands. Jeudy's ability to create separation and read defenses would have made him an invaluable asset in the Packers' offense. With him on the field, the Packers would have boasted a more well-rounded offensive attack. His presence would have made it increasingly difficult for opponents to devise strategies to stop them. He would have added an extra layer of dynamism to the Packers' already potent offense, setting the stage for thrilling performances week after week.

Dallas chase Young?

In Big D, the Dallas Cowboys were facing defensive struggles at the NFL trade deadline. As such, the prospect of acquiring Chase Young, a formidable edge rusher, was a tantalizing proposition. Young's reputation as one of the most dominant and disruptive forces on the defensive line would have given the Cowboys' defense the boost it so desperately needed. His presence on the field is akin to a whirlwind of chaos for opposing offenses.

He causes quarterbacks to scramble and offensive linemen to tremble. With Young in their ranks, the Cowboys would have possessed a more fearsome and resilient defense. He would have transformed them into a far more competitive and formidable team overall. The addition of Young would have been the catalyst for a defensive resurgence that had been long-awaited by Cowboys fans. It would have made every game a potential spectacle for fans of America's Team. Alas, the Chiefs beat them to the punch.

Nick Bosa and Chase Young being reunited again on the 49ers pic.twitter.com/yo0bJhpSIB — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 31, 2023

Looking Ahead

As the 2023 NFL trade deadline generated tremendous excitement and anticipation, these potential blockbuster trades, albeit unrealized, tantalized fans with visions of an altered football landscape. The possibilities of Derrick Henry's thundering runs in Kansas City, Saquon Barkley's dynamic versatility in Los Angeles, Jerry Jeudy's precision in Green Bay, and Chase Young's game-changing defensive prowess in Dallas stirred the imaginations of football enthusiasts. Though these trades remained hypothetical, they serve as a testament to the ever-evolving and dynamic nature of the NFL. The prospect of such game-changing moves keeps the anticipation high and the passion for the sport burning brightly. As we look forward to the next trade deadline, the dreams of these hypothetical trades linger as a reminder of the thrilling possibilities that football can offer.