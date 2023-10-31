The San Francisco 49ers have made their biggest splash play of the season with the acquisition of defensive end Chase Young. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners entered the season as one of the top Super Bowl favorites, behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles and Chiefs sit at +500, while the Niners have +600 odds to hoist the Lombardi, according to FanDuel.

While the 49ers have great odds of making it to the promised land, nothing changed in terms of betting after the Chase Young trade. Young is a solid contributor from the Washington Commanders who has recorded five sacks and nine QB hits. He'll certainly be a force in the Niners system, but oddsmakers believe it doesn't change anything, leaving them at +600 after the trade.

Young is paired back with his partner in crime, Nick Bosa, whom he played with at Ohio State. The two came out of college in separate years, but both were supposed generational talents. While Bosa has lived up to the hype, Young has dealt with injuries that have deterred his progression. He suffered a torn ACL in 2021 that led to a down year in 2022, but he seems to be getting back into form.

San Francisco started the season on a dominant tear, but holes in their offense and defense shined brighter and brighter as the season went on. They're currently on a three-game losing streak, so the deadline couldn't have come at a better time. For a team that has a Super Bowl or nothing vision, the addition of Young is massive.