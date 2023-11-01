The 2023 NFL trade deadline has passed, and as usual, there have been both winners and losers. This year's NFL trade deadline saw a high level of activity, with numerous players changing teams in the week leading up to it. Some teams made moves to strengthen their rosters for potential postseason runs. Some, well, won't make it that far. In this discussion, we'll explore some post-NFL trade deadline insights and predictions, including one that suggests the 49ers will win the Super Bowl with the addition of Chase Young.

NFL trade deadline Summary

Recently, the NFL trade deadline has become significantly more active due to younger, proactive general managers. Last season saw around 20 player trades in the week leading up to the deadline, with 13 happening on the deadline day. This season has been no different, with many last-minute deals. One big move was the San Francisco 49ers adding Chase Young to their strong defensive line, trading for him from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick. Meanwhile, Washington traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for draft picks, emphasizing their focus on the future, while the Bears aim to boost their current playoff aspirations. These are just two of the numerous deals that took place. The outcome of these transactions remains uncertain, but patience is key.

Now that the deadline has passed, it's time for some post-NFL trade deadline hot takes and predictions.

The San Francisco 49ers will win the Super Bowl with Chase Young

Despite three straight losses in their most recent games, the 49ers should be favored to secure a Super Bowl victory with the inclusion of Chase Young. Adding Young to an already formidable defensive line will create significant challenges for opposing offenses in advancing the ball. The 49ers' offense, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, has demonstrated moments of brilliance this season and should be sufficient to secure wins. Expect this move to help the 49ers embark on a deep playoff run and ultimately claim the Lombardi Trophy in February.

The Buffalo Bills will regret not making more moves

Opting not to pay the price for Bears' cornerback Jaylon Johnson at the NFL trade deadline, the Bills instead acquired Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers. While this is a reasonable move for a team with a need for defensive backs, they could have been more proactive. Players like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Hunter Renfrow could have been valuable additions. The Bills will regret missing out on them.

Leonard Williams will help the Seattle Seahawks make a deep playoff run

The Seahawks bolstered their defensive front by acquiring Leonard Williams at the NFL trade deadline. The addition of an interior disruptor like Williams makes them even stronger. Take note that they already feature players like Devon Witherspoon, Jamal Adams, Bobby Wagner, and Riq Woolen. Pairing Williams with Boye Mafe, DreMont Jones, and Jarran Reed was an outstanding move for a Seahawks team fully committed to this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will regret not trading for Johnson or Renfrow

Steelers fans are disappointed about missing out on Jaylon Johnson at the NFL trade deadline. That said, realistically, it wouldn't have made a significant impact on their 2023 season. Their offense's struggles were more concerning. The missed opportunity to acquire Hunter Renfrow from the Raiders is a source of disappointment. Pittsburgh remained stagnant instead of actively seeking improvement. This has been the unofficial trend for the Steelers over the past decade.

Montez Sweat will be solid for the Chicago Bears

Montez Sweat is expected to make a solid contribution to the Chicago Bears. The addition of Sweat at the NFL trade deadline fills a void at the edge position for the Bears. Yes, they gave up a second-round pick for him. Still, it's challenging to find a player of Sweat's caliber at that position in the second round.

Ron Rivera has nine games left

At 3-5, the Commanders' chances of reaching the playoffs were already slim. Trading away key players further diminished their playoff prospects. Sure, trading former first-round picks Montez Sweat and Chase Young, both of whom are impending free agents, makes sense from a team-building perspective. However, it also reflects the Commanders' transition phase. The franchise is looking ahead to 2024 and beyond. This may not include Rivera. Remember that new ownership typically seeks to make personnel changes from the coaching staff to the front office.

Howie Roseman as GM of the Year

This is how I would picture Howie Roseman fleecing NFL GMs on the phone😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BaZFTGrFfC — Johnny Babbitt (7-1) (@PhillyRumbles) October 23, 2023

Eagles GM Howie Roseman made a shrewd move by acquiring former Titans safety Kevin Byard. This trade improved the Eagles by upgrading their safety position. Sure, other teams in the division made fewer impactful moves. However, the Eagles stand out as winners of the trade deadline. Roseman's ability to consistently make such moves is noteworthy.

Looking Ahead

The NFL has witnessed pivotal developments across various teams at the deadline. From the formidable potential of the San Francisco 49ers and the missed opportunities for the Buffalo Bills to the defensive strength of the Seattle Seahawks and the Steelers' cautious approach, it's clear that each franchise approaches its goals differently. Ron Rivera's uncertain future with the Commanders underscores their transitional phase. At the same time, Howie Roseman's moves have made the Eagles stand out as a contender. With the NFL season in full swing, these narratives continue to evolve. These set the stage for thrilling action and surprises in the months to come.