The 4 Nations tournament got off to a thrilling start on Wednesday night. Team Canada raced out to a 2-0 lead over Team Sweden and eventually made it 3-1. However, the Swedes refused to roll over. They stormed back to tie it in the third to force overtime. In overtime, Canada star Mitch Marner became a national hero on ice.

Marner's goal sent the Montreal crowd into a frenzy. Canada opened its 4 Nations tournament with a win, giving them two points. It also created a rather surreal scene as the Canadian skaters celebrated their win.

Marner has emerged as a star for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the last few seasons. In fact, he entered the 4 Nations break leading Toronto with 71 points in 54 games. To see a Maple Leafs player get this reception in Montreal Canadiens country is a sight to behold. But Marner certainly isn't complaining. “It was nice to hear them cheer for me than against me,” the Team Canada star said, via The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

Canada-Sweden ring in 4 Nations with overtime thriller

“Special. I've played in this building (Bell Centre) many times in the playoffs. But tonight was pretty cool. Just an unbelievable game and unbelievable skill and talent out there. Some great hockey,” Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby told Sportsnet following the win.

The first period seemed to point to a dominating Canadian performance. They outshot the Swedes 7-2 and held a two-goal lead heading into the second period. However, Team Sweden stormed back. And this helped make the 4 Nations must-watch hockey.

As for Marner, he certainly made an impression in front of his fellow countrymen. He certainly made an impression on his head coach. Jon Cooper had high praise for him following his electric overtime-winning goal.

“That kid oozes confidence. I thought it was a big-time player making a big-time play in a big-time moment. That's why guys like him are on this team. He was fabulous,” the Team Canada coach said via Sportsnet.

The Canadians will certainly look to take this momentum into their next contest. And that contest is sure to be a heated one. Team Canada retakes the ice at the 4 Nations on Saturday to square off against Team USA.