Hey Chicago, what do you say?
After dropping the first two games of the season to the defending champion Texas Rangers, it's been nothing but smooth sailing for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubbies have won six of seven, they're top five in OPS, runs scored and walks and they just took two out of three in convincing fashion from the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers.
Coming off a season that ended in bitter disappointment, dropping 12 of their final 16 contests to miss the playoffs by one game, it was crucial these Cubs got off to a strong start. Now that they have, they can start to dream about righting the wrongs of 2023 and continuing on their upward trajectory as a franchise.
But why stop there? There are still several more conclusions to draw from this hot start on the North Side, even if it's only been nine games. Here are the four most important takeaways.
Shota Imanaga is a game-changer
When 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed for 13 years and $325 million with the Dodgers, it really looked like 30-year-old Japanese counterpart Shota Imanaga would earn himself a nine-figure payday. Fans of several other fanbases were dismayed when it only took four years and $52 million for the Cubs to secure Imanaga's services. Through two starts, that contract looks like highway robbery.
Imanaga has thrown 10 innings, struck out 12 hitters, allowed just four hits and has not yet allowed a big-league hitter to cross the plate against him. His 93-95 mph fastball plays like 99 with the amount of carry through the zone it has and the way he tunnels it perfectly off his splitter and sweeper.
And it isn't just the work Imanaga has done on the mound that makes him the perfect fit in Chicago. In his introductory press conference, he recited team anthem “Go Cubs Go” in English, to the delight of all in attendance.
Then before making his Wrigley Field debut, he attended a Chicago Blackhawks game, took a liking to their goal song ,”Chelsea Dagger,” and decided to use it as his walk-out song when he took the mound. He's embracing the rich sports history of his city and the city, in turn, is falling in love with him.
There are bound to be adjustments made by opposing hitters. The entire reason Imanaga started the WBC championship game over Shohei Ohtani or Yu Darvish was that no one on the Team USA lineup had ever seen him before, a trend that has carried over into his brief MLB career.
Once hitters start to track Imanaga's fastball, he won't be able to dominate while throwing that pitch two-thirds of the time, as he has to this point. But it's clear Imanaga has the x-factor, the desire to become a great pitcher in the best league in the world. That's going to take him a long way in Cubbie blue this season and beyond.
Cubs fans are a national treasure
All my homies love Shota Imanaga pic.twitter.com/uMYlPPiMFf
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 7, 2024
Speaking of Imanaga, one of the most viral moments of the weekend in the baseball world was a camera shot of Imanaga delivering a pitch, then quickly refocusing to a group of fans in the front row of the bleachers in left field with “S-H-O-T-A-!” painted on their chests. It was the latest moment of celebration for the fanbase, which spent the opening homestand celebrating big wins and creating memorable moments aplenty.
In the home opener, the Cubs were deadlocked in a 0-0 tie with the lowly Rockies when Christopher Morel roped a single into left field. And when the ball got under the glove of Nolan Jones, Morel sprinted all the way around the bases for a little league home run, which made the crowd absolutely lose its marbles. On a wet, frigid day in Chicago, it was especially impressive how much intimidation factor that Wrigley crowd brought to the table.
Then, the following night, with Cody Bellinger struggling at the plate, Cubs fans began chanting “Co-dy! Co-dy!” at the top of their lungs, even in a 10-2 ballgame. And what happened? Bellinger immediately launched a two-run home run off the scoreboard in right field, once again sending the Friendly Confines into delirium.
But that wasn't enough, because Bellinger heard the chants Sunday and did the exact same thing against his former team to salt away and 8-0 win. It's clear that the Wrigley effect is going to be a major factor in the Cubs' season, because having playoff expectations has turned the fanbase into a tour de force.
Cubs either have too many corner infielders, or not enough
Chicago came into this season with a perplexing roster crunch, one that seemingly improved with the re-signing of Cody Bellinger, but still hasn't fully worked itself out yet. Coming out of Spring Training, third base was going to be manned by some combination of Christopher Morel and Nick Madrigal, while first base would be handled by Michael Busch, with Garrett Cooper as his backup and Bellinger available to step in as needed.
Nine games in, the plan has gone swimmingly, with Busch and Morel both carrying OPS's over .850 and Madrigal and Cooper both chipping in clutch hits in their limited reserve duty. But it still doesn't feel like those positions are cemented.
Morel fits into the Rafael Devers camp of “not really a third baseman with the glove, but hits enough that it doesn't matter,” while Busch still has just 99 MLB at-bats despite being ten months older than Juan Soto.
In a dream scenario, both Morel and Busch continue on their current trajectories and by the trade deadline, the Cubs are focusing their attention elsewhere. But if either seems unequipped to handle their workload, it's no guarantee Madrigal or Cooper will be able to fill in.
Madrigal was drafted primarily to play second base and doesn't hit for enough power to justify a starting gig at third, while Cooper essentially was discarded by the Marlins and Padres last season for his middling performance.
It's not a major concern yet, but it's intriguing that the Cubs are using so many roster spots on corner infielders while carrying just four outfielders and keeping top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong in AAA. Soon enough, whether Crow-Armstrong forces his way to the show, Morel's defense slumps or Busch struggles with the bat, someone will be left with the short end of the stick and find themselves off the roster.
Chicago rotation is one arm short
Ace Justin Steele has begun his rehab assignment with the AA Tennessee Smokies, but he's still expected to be out at least another three weeks. The Cubs will sorely miss their 16-game winner from a year ago, but even when he comes back, their starting rotation still lacks the depth of their National League adversaries.
Second-year lefty Jordan Wicks has been a mixed bag, allowing 11 hits but striking out 13 in his 8.2 innings pitched. Kyle Hendricks has been lit up in his first two starts, though you can always count on the wily righty to solve opposing hitters as the season rolls along.
Javier Assad was great in his first start of the year, but in an ideal world, the Cubs would prefer to keep him as the sixth starter/long reliever. And Jameson Taillon struggled in his rehab start Sunday while attempting to return from a back strain.
All this adds up to a tough puzzle to solve behind Imanaga and a legitimate concern that the starters won't give the team enough length to keep the bullpen fresh into the dog days of summer. The Cubs have a lot of things going for them and the vibes are off the charts, but the rotation is still the one potential hurdle that could trip this team up before they have the chance to hit top gear.