The Brooklyn Nets are a wash. They currently have a worse record than the New York Knicks and are dead last in the Atlantic Division. The Nets are also bottom 10 this season in a host of categories (scoring, three-point shooting, rebounding). They just haven’t looked good on the court, and well, they have been a circus of errors off the court, too. Here we will look at the four reasons why it’s time to blow up the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets just fired head coach Steve Nash and plan to replace him with an embattled and controversial Ime Udoka. The team also just suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely after his ill-informed stance on a recent social media snafu in addition to an utter failure to read the room, so to speak. To make matters worse, the already underperforming Ben Simmons will continue to miss a few more games because of knee issues.

The hurdles just seem to be neverending for this iteration of the Nets. Team owner Joe Tsai is likely dizzy from the endless deluge of negative press he’s receiving. The only way forward, if we’re being completely blunt, is for this Brooklyn core to get blown up in favor of a ground-up rebuild. Leave this ugly past behind. Start fresh and invite brand new eyes to gaze upon the franchise.

Having said that, let us look at the four reasons why it’s time to blow up the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets.

4. We may never get the best of Ben Simmons again

Ben Simmons’ situation with the struggling Brooklyn Nets continues to deteriorate, especially with the Australian sensation poised to miss more time than projected. Now, new Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn has the extra burden of dealing with a Simmons injury, which is expected to keep the Australian out for at least the next two games.

Remember that Simmons has missed the previous two games due to knee pain, and his newest prognosis is that he will miss at least four games in a row for the Nets.

Also take note that after missing the whole 2021-22 season, the No. 1 pick from the 2016 draft, has looked out of shape in early play this season. Simmons eventually underwent surgery to correct a herniated disc. He averaged 6.2 points in Brooklyn’s first six games this season before missing the final two.

We’re talking about a Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Star, a two-time member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team, and a member of the 2020 All-NBA Third Team. Right now, he just doesn’t look right. As such, we may never get to see the best of Ben Simmons again in the future.

3. Kyrie Irving may not even be in the league anymore

The Simmons setback comes as the Nets cope with the aftermath of the latest crisis involving star point guard Kyrie Irving. Keep in mind that needlessly provoked international outrage last week by tweeting a link to a video containing antisemitic content. He then spent most of the previous week refusing to acknowledge how divisive and disgusting the action was.

That changed late Thursday night when Irving offered a public apology on Instagram hours after absorbing a suspension of at least five games without pay from the Nets.

The apology came after NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was “disappointed” by Irving’s refusal to apologize. It also came after the Nets publicly stated that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Statement from the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/699px8XYpx — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022

Again, keep in mind that there aren’t many teams doing worse than the Nets. If Irving is unsuited for the Nets, where else can he possibly fit? And if he can’t find a place on any NBA roster right now, where does that leave him? Where does that leave Brooklyn?

2. Kevin Durant deserves a better core

Often moved to the sidelines of all the drama swirling around the Nets franchise is actually its best player, Kevin Durant. To absolutely nobody’s surprise, he leads this team in scoring and is the squad’s most efficient performer. He is currently averaging 32.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.8 triples, and 1.0 steal per game.

He’s also the only one among Brooklyn’s big three who seems to have his head squarely fit on his shoulders. Yes, he did demand a trade in the off-season, but we cannot fault him for wanting a change in scenery. If anything, all the current issues of the Nets have all but given credence to Durant’s desire to bolt such a troubled organization.

Now more than ever, it’s crystal clear that Durant deserves to be in a better situation. First, that could mean both Simmons and Irving are shipped out for players who would truly complement KD. The chances of that happening aren’t high, though, given the diminishing value of Simmons and Irving. The other pathway is for Durant to find a new home — to find a more stable situation where he has teammates he can rely on to play well on the court and to keep things tight off the court as well.

H2

1. The fans just deserve stability

Speaking of stability, that’s surely something Brooklyn fans deserve. Since officially moving to Brooklyn in 2012, the Nets have had peaks and valleys. Weirdly enough, they had their best season in Steve Nash’s first season in 2020-21. They finished second overall in the East and made it to the Conference Semifinals before losing in seven games to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Previous to that, the Brooklyn incarnation of this franchise had never been closer to advancing to the third round of the playoffs. They even tumbled to seventh seed last season, and they are currently half a game from the very bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Again, this fanbase just deserves a team they can root for on the court without having to worry about what the next social media firestorm is going to be about.

Blow this team up. Now. Do it for the players and the fans. Do it because it really is the only sensible way forward.