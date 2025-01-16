The Minnesota Vikings were one of the best stories in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Minnesota was not expected to be a contending team, especially after rookie QB JJ McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason. The Vikings greatly exceeded expectations, going 14-3 in the regular season and had a shot at clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18. Unfortunately, they were eliminated from they playoffs in Monday's loss against the Rams.

Minnesota had so much success thanks to the incredible comeback season by journeyman QB Sam Darnold. After such a great season, many Vikings fans are torn on whether they would prefer to re-sign him or move forward with JJ McCarthy.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did not say much when asked about a possible QB dilemma between Sam Darnold and JJ McCarthy.

Adofo-Mensah did note that Sam Darnold “won a lot of big games for us” during the 2024 season, per Andrew Siciliano.

He did not give any indication of which direction the team is leading heading into the offseason.

“I'm excited to have those conversations because I think we have good options,” Adofo-Mensah concluded.

He also noted that McCarthy is back on the field, working out and doing QB drills.

“He looks great,” Adofo-Mensah said per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

It will be interesting to see how the Vikings approach the quarterback position this offseason.

Hall of Fame QB speaks out on Vikings QB debate

One Hall of Fame NFL quarterback has a pretty good idea of what he thinks the Vikings should do.

Legendary quarterback Kurt Warner weighed in on Minnesota's upcoming decision during a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

“If you feel like you have enough in JJ McCarthy you move on, but if you're not sure I think it's hard to let a guy that did that well out of the building,” Warner said.

Warner's comments suggest that he believes the Vikings should move forward with McCarthy. That is, so long as they have confidence that he is their future franchise quarterback.

The Vikings clearly intended to do this at the beginning of the 2024 season, so it would make sense for them to favor McCarthy going forward.

If the Vikings do decide to prioritize McCarthy, it will be interesting to see if they try to tag-and-trade Darnold to get back some value. That might not be appealing to Darnold's camp, but it is certainly something Minnesota will consider.