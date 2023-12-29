While Michael Pittman will make his return, Zack Moss has been ruled out for the Colts in Week 17.

The Indianapolis Colts are fighting for a playoff berth with their 8-7 record. As they prepare for their Week 17 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Colts received a mixed bag injury update on offense.

Star wide receiver Michael Pittman has been cleared from his concussion and will play in Week 17. However, Zack Moss has been ruled out with his forearm injury, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pittman has been Indianapolis' best receiver all season and a key threat in the passing game. He leads the team in receptions (99), yards (1,062) and touchdowns (4). Moss was key for the Colts while Jonathan Taylor worked through injury/contract problems. He still leads the team with 764 rushing yards and is tied with Taylor in scoring five touchdowns.

With Moss out, the Colts will be relying on Taylor to handle the rock in the run game. Now fully cleared from concussion, Pittman will return to his active role as Indianapolis' WR1.

The Colts have been led by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew for most of the season. Rookie Anthony Richardson suffered a devastating shoulder injury after just four games. They've held their own even with Minshew, ranking 15th in the league in total offense, averaging 334.4 yards per game.

Players like Michael Pittman and Zack Moss have been crucial in keeping the Colts afloat during their rocky season. While Pittman will be able to suit up, Moss will be watching from the sidelines. With their playoff hopes on the line, Indianapolis will hope Pittman's return brings a spark to the offense while Taylor finds a gap in the defense on the ground.