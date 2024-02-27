As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, the excitement among their rabid fans is palpable. With the chance to enhance their roster with new talent, the Jaguars stand at a pivotal moment in their pursuit of success. Here, we explore four relatively unheralded prospects who could make a substantial impact for the Jaguars in the upcoming season.
The Jaguars' 2023 Season
Recall that the 2022 NFL season left an indelible mark on Jacksonville Jaguars fans' memories. Doug Pederson's team finished the season strongly with five consecutive wins. These included a remarkable comeback from a 27-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. However, the 2023 season was one that many in Duval County would prefer to erase from memory as quickly as possible. The Jaguars stumbled and faltered. They ultimately relinquished the AFC South title to the Houston Texans in the final week of the regular season.
Injuries undoubtedly played a role in the team's regression during the second year of the Pederson era. Trevor Lawrence faced significant challenges in orchestrating an efficient offense. Despite surpassing 4,000 passing yards for the second consecutive season, Lawrence struggled with an 88.5 QB rating. He also had a modest 21:14 TD/INT ratio. Additionally, he endured a career-high 35 sacks. This led to a plethora of injuries that likely impacted his performance across 16 starts. The offense's potency diminished notably after Christian Kirk suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13 against Cincinnati.
The Jaguars' 2024 Draft Context
The Jaguars hold the No. 17 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Sure, many top prospects will have already been selected by the time Jacksonville is on the clock. However, there will still be quality options available. Some of the top names include Taliese Fuaga, Amarius Mims, Graham Burton, and Tyler Guyton. Whoever it is, the Jaguars must identify their target and integrate them into the offensive unit. Furthermore, addressing the backfield and bolstering the secondary should be priorities in later rounds of the draft.
Here we will look at the four sneaky good players whom the Jacksonville Jaguars must take during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is a standout First-Team All-American from Alabama. He possesses all the attributes to excel at the professional level. He also has the size to handle larger receivers and the agility to keep pace with smaller ones. As such, McKinstry's sophomore season saw him rank among the nation's leaders with 15 passes defended. His prowess in man coverage makes him an enticing prospect for the Jaguars.
Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Jacksonville's running game struggled down the stretch in 2023. Keep in mind that Travis Etienne shouldered quite a heavy workload. Despite his efforts, the lack of effective backup running backs hindered the Jaguars' ground attack. This is where someone like Bucky Irving enters the picture. He is a dynamic runner from Oregon and can offer explosive playmaking ability. Irving can also provide versatility as a receiving threat out of the backfield. His agility and vision could rejuvenate the Jaguars' rushing offense in 2024.
Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Next, the Jaguars' interest in drafting a wide receiver may hinge on the outcome of the Calvin Ridley situation. Should Ridley depart in the 2024 offseason, Jacksonville may seek additional support for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Enter Roman Wilson, who had an impressive Senior Bowl performance. He brings agility and reliable hands to the table for the Jaguars. Despite limited opportunities in Michigan's offense, Wilson's knack for finding the end zone makes him an intriguing prospect for the Jaguars. Lawrence would certainly be elated to have someone like him catching his lasers.
Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
The Jaguars face a decision regarding third-round pick Luke Fortner. His deficiencies in run-blocking have significantly impacted the team's ground game. This is why Zach Frazier makes sense for the Jags. Recall that he was a four-year starter in West Virginia. He offers a contrasting profile with strength, physicality, and consistency. Frazier's ability to anchor the offensive line could provide the spark the Jaguars need to bolster their rushing attack. Despite being labeled as a steal, Frazier's potential impact could be significant for the Jaguars' offensive line.
Looking Ahead
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a quest to revitalize their roster and reclaim their competitive edge. They will enter the 2024 NFL Draft with optimism and purpose. With a keen eye for under-the-radar talent, the Jaguars aim to unearth gems that can reshape their team dynamics. The right draft picks can propel them toward success in the upcoming season. From dynamic playmakers like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Bucky Irving to promising prospects Roman Wilson and Zach Frazier, each potential addition offers a unique skill set. They can potentially address key areas of improvement in Jacksonville. As the draft approaches, the Jaguars stand poised to make strategic moves that could redefine their trajectory in the coming season. With careful selection and astute planning, these hidden gems could shine bright in Jacksonville and carry them back into the postseason.