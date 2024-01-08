Where do the Jaguars turn after a disappointing end to the season?

After a playoff berth seemed certain, the Jacksonville Jaguars will end their season on the couch and not in the postseason. The Jaguars were 8-3 heading into Week 13, but five losses in their last six games doomed a team that looked destined to build on last year's playoff victory.

With the offseason beginning in Jacksonville, the Jaguars now turn their focus to player acquisitions. They will have the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and several concerns it must address.

The first is the offensive line. Despite having the talented Travis Etienne, the team averaged just 3.6 yards per carry this year — tied for the second-worst in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence was under frequent pressure and was part of the walking wounded by the end of the season. An improved offensive line will keep Trevor Lawrence healthy and open up the offense for the rest of the skill players.

Another area for improvement is the secondary. The Jaguars allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game, and the team's struggles against the pass sorely hurt them during their late-season skid.

While the draft is still a few months away, here are a few players the Jaguars should be targeting.

Troy Fautanu (OT), Washington

“The best offensive lineman on the best offensive line in college football” according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Troy Fautanu would be a day-one starter at guard or tackle on the Jacksonville offensive line. Fautanu was All-Pac-12 First Team and Third Team All-American this season on a Washington offensive line that gave up just 11 sacks on the year.

The senior is a fluid and stout pass-protector with a great balance between speed in agility. Add in great hands, and Fautanu could be a first-round pick come April.

Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB), Alabama

A First-Team All-American, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has all the tools to be successful at the next level. McKinstry has the size and physicality to cover bigger receivers as well as the speed and quickness to stay with smaller pass-catchers. As a sophomore last year, the Alabama corner was one of the nation's leaders with 15 passes defended. This season, opponents treated him with more respect and stopped targeting him.

McKinstry excels in man coverage, and that ability to shut down top wideouts makes him a great prospect at the next level.

Bucky Irving (RB), Oregon

After a strong start to the year, Travis Etienne's heavy workload wore him down in the second half of the campaign. Over Jacksonville's last nine games of the season, Etienne surpassed 60 rushing yards on just one occasion while averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. In the end, the Jaguars' running back barely eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground despite finishing fourth in carries.

But Jacksonville had to keep him on the field because their backup RBs were even less effective, as Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson averaged just 2.6 yards per carry on the year. The Jaguars need an effective change-of-pace back who is also a receiving threat.

Few players in college football were more explosive this year than Oregon running back Bucky Irving. The junior averaged 6.3 yards per carry while nearly reaching 1,200 yards and he had 56 catches out of the backfield. Irving also has great vision and elusiveness, making him difficult to tackle. As a projected second-to-third-round pick, Irving would be the perfect complement to Travis Etienne and would open up a Jaguars rushing attack that averaged less than 100 yards per game this season.