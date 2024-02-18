After another underwhelming Slam Dunk Contest, here are the four contestants the NBA needs to enlist in the event in 2025

The 2023 Slam Dunk Contest ended up being a unique one, as it was the first one where an NBA G-League player won the highly-anticipated event. Mac McClung completed phenomenal jams that wowed the crowd, which opened up discussions about whether people from outside the association should be considered for future iterations of the event. McClung decided to defend his crown in 2024, and he was able to stave off Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jacob Toppin in order to do so.

On a scale of 1-10, the 2024 competition was at only a six or seven, which unsurprisingly led to it receiving a ton of flack from fans. A plethora of stars and big names were tweeting their initial reactions while watching the contest, and they weren't exactly positive opinions. Right after the clash, the NBA pundits are back to creating their own versions of how to promote the dunk contest in order to make it the star-studded event it once was

It would obviously help if bigger names headlined the contest, as Brown was the first de facto star to participate in years. So with that being said, here are four superstars who the league should pursue in an effort to create the perfect Slam Dunk Contest in 2025.

Anthony Edwards has been open in expressing his opinion that he thrives as an in-game dunker rather than a formal competition that entails a ton of preparation and creativity. His athleticism is among the best in the NBA, so it would be intriguing to see what kind of dunks he would come up with in preparation of going up against other superstar dunkers.

The athleticism is a given for Edwards, but his creativity would be a key factor in beating his competitors, as he would have to be willing to experiment with dunks that have never been done before. After his performance in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night, maybe he'd only do dunks that are solely left-handed for the whole night!

Zion Williamson is unlikely to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest because he would rather focus on being 100 percent healthy on the court, but he would be a wonderful addition to the festivities. Williamson would likely get millions of fans to tune in because of his sheer ferocity and power when he elevates above the rim.

Similar to how Dominque Wilkins or Daryl Dawkins would outshine their opponents, that is the approach Williamson would need to pursue if he wants to beat out his opponents.

Ja Morant is someone who has been invited to join the sensational competition, but he still has not granted the request. With the off-court issues that have plagued him recently, it will be difficult to have him in the Dunk Contest, but never say never for the Memphis Grizzlies star guard.

Morant has pulled off some of the most memorable dunks in history, so it's fair to wonder what he could manage to accomplish in an event tailored towards freestyle dunks. Morant is not afraid to fly, which is perfect to have in a contest that has been lacking novelty.

The unlikeliest name to join the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the greatest of all time in LeBron James. Most NBA greats have taken part in the contest at least once in their career, but James has not been willing to challenge the best of the best in the world of dunking.

James has not given any sufficient reasons on why he has never accepted an invitation, but a massive surprise in 2025 would be for him to give it a try as part of the last hurrah before he retires. If the NBA wants to get fans more excited for the contest, enlisting the help of arguably the greatest player of all time would certainly be one way to accomplish that.