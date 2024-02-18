The NBA Dunk Contest was a major disappointment.

The NBA Dunk Contest took place on Saturday night, and it was once again a pretty big disappointment. NBA stars are no longer participating in the event, and because of that, it simply isn't very entertaining anymore. Back in the day when Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon were trading highlight dunks, NBA fans loved to watch the contest. Now, no one wants to do it anymore, and a dunk over a 5'3″ person sitting down somehow warrants the best score of a round. It's unfortunate to see.

Mac McClung was the winner of the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday night, and he actually does deserve a lot of credit. He isn't even in the league, yet he has won the contest two years in a row, and he really does have some impressive dunks. Even if the best dunkers in the league participated, McClung could probably still hold his own.

It's unclear what can be done to fix the NBA Dunk Contest, but it's clear that fans are wanting a change. Nobody really wants to watch what happened on Saturday night. NBA fans were trashing the contest on social media all night long.

NBA Just Need To Do Away With The Dunk Contest 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Yung BiiRD (@JBiiRD12) February 18, 2024

People aren't happy that someone that isn't even on an NBA team has won two straight dunk contests.

This is how dumb the @NBA dunk contest is. We have back to back years with a G league guy winning it. Not even a NBA player. I’d rather watch all the starter in a pregame shoot around — Llama Drama (@WZLlamaDrama) February 18, 2024

At this point, should the NBA just get rid of the Dunk Contest?

The NBA needs to retire the dunk contest. #NBAAllStarWeekend — austib (@QGluskin) February 18, 2024

Just retire the NBA Slam Dunk Contest tbh#NBAAllStarWeekend — Justin (@1997bred) February 18, 2024

Some fans just don't like the kind of players that are in the NBA these days.

The NBA has major issue with a hating older generation, coupled with an entitled younger generation.

The NBA has the most unlikable athletes right now. Dunk contest was ruined because they tried to give Jaylen Brown a participation trophy. — Viceroy Flair Productions (@ViceroyFlair) February 18, 2024

The entire experience of the Dunk Contest was interesting to say the least.

NBA fans were even upset with the announcers on Saturday night. It was an all around disaster.

Ya know what would make the @NBA #NBAAllStarWeekend Dunk Contest more entertaining? Get rid of the clowns @TheJetOnTNT @ReggieMillerTNT to keep their lips shut. Is this a weekend to promote the game or rip on players? These guy are freaking idiots! — Slick (@OsCommanders) February 18, 2024

Who knows what the league will do to get fans interested in the Dunk Contest again, but with how people are reacting to what happened on Saturday night, there needs to be a change.