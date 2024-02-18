The NBA Dunk Contest took place on Saturday night, and it was once again a pretty big disappointment. NBA stars are no longer participating in the event, and because of that, it simply isn't very entertaining anymore. Back in the day when Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon were trading highlight dunks, NBA fans loved to watch the contest. Now, no one wants to do it anymore, and a dunk over a 5'3″ person sitting down somehow warrants the best score of a round. It's unfortunate to see.

Mac McClung was the winner of the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday night, and he actually does deserve a lot of credit. He isn't even in the league, yet he has won the contest two years in a row, and he really does have some impressive dunks. Even if the best dunkers in the league participated, McClung could probably still hold his own.

It's unclear what can be done to fix the NBA Dunk Contest, but it's clear that fans are wanting a change. Nobody really wants to watch what happened on Saturday night. NBA fans were trashing the contest on social media all night long.

People aren't happy that someone that isn't even on an NBA team has won two straight dunk contests.

At this point, should the NBA just get rid of the Dunk Contest?

Some fans just don't like the kind of players that are in the NBA these days.

The entire experience of the Dunk Contest was interesting to say the least.

NBA fans were even upset with the announcers on Saturday night. It was an all around disaster.

Who knows what the league will do to get fans interested in the Dunk Contest again, but with how people are reacting to what happened on Saturday night, there needs to be a change.