Georgia football may not have deserved to win this week, but they did so nonetheless. In Week 5, they held off a spirited Missouri squad, winning 26-22. Here are four key lessons from Georgia’s near call versus Missouri as they look ahead to Week 6.

Georgia football suffered against Missouri on Saturday, but most of it was self-inflicted, not because the Tigers were superior. Many Georgia fans surely felt their team was underwhelming. They’re not wrong, but they’re also relieved to come out with a win. Objectively speaking, the Bulldogs put up big numbers and scored when it counted.

A win is a win, after all. Georgia football supporters must remember this since the Dawgs will not annihilate every opponent. Yes, even if they’re the top nationally-ranked team in the country. Championship-caliber teams are those that find ways to win at any cost and under any circumstance. Georgia did just that on Saturday night.

Now let’s take a look at four things we learned about the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of Week 6 of 2022 season.

4. Those Georgia turnovers, man

Georgia football’s offense did not have a good start. They began this game extremely similar to what held them back a week ago. Kendall Milton would have the ball swatted out of his arms after a 35-yard run. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the defense forced Mizzou to punt.

QB Stetson Bennett fumbled the ball on a read option two punts later for Georgia, as he was late deciding whether to give the ball off to his running back or keep it for himself.

These same mistakes allowed Kent State to stay in the game a week ago and helped Missouri take the lead over the Bulldogs. The 16-3 lead for the Tigers was the biggest deficit Georgia had faced since the national championship game last season.

Looking ahead as they get ready for Auburn in Week 6, Georgia needs to clean up these turnovers or those Auburn Tigers might just finish the job that Missouri couldn’t.

3. Gotta plug those Georgia secondary holes

With Georgia football missing suspended starting safety Javon Bullard, Missouri starting quarterback Brady Cook completed 14-of-18 throws for 129 yards in the first half of this game. With 12:43 remaining in the second quarter, Cook connected with a wide-open Tyler Stephens for a 10-yard touchdown.

Tykee Smith, a West Virginia transfer, took Bullard’s position in the lineup after the latter was arrested on Sunday for a DUI and six other offenses.

Missouri RB Cody Schrader, meanwhile, ripped past the Georgia secondary on a 63-yard run up the middle in the second quarter, but freshman safety Malaki Starks stopped him at the 1. Following a false start penalty, Missouri was forced to settle for a field goal. In the fourth quarter, Georgia LB Malaki Starks had a pass breakup on a long ball.

Afterward, on a 46-yard pass to Missouri’s Mookie Cooper, Georgia DB Kelee Ringo got defeated in single coverage. Georgia’s defense held, but Harrison Mevis converted the 52-yard field goal. On the ensuing drive, Ringo was penalized this time for pass interference.

Speaking of Mevis, Missouri relied heavily on him for most of their scoring. A week after missing a short field goal in the Tigers’ overtime defeat to Auburn, the kicker showed up big time here making five field goals. Even if the Tigers managed just one touchdown the entire game, they got into good FG position thanks to the Georgia secondary’s holes.

2. The Georgia ground game needs a jumpstart

Georgia football RB coach Dell McGee was in California on Friday night looking for a potential running back. He met with four-star 2023 prospect Roderick Robinson of San Diego.

They badly need help, and it cannot come soon enough. Georgia gained only 33 yards on 11 carries in the first half against Missouri but ended with 169 yards on 36 attempts.

Kenny McIntosh’s sole run gained minus-4 yards, while Daijun Edwards gained 2 yards on two carries. On the first offensive snap of the second half, McIntosh gained 9 yards.

Georgia’s offensive line also couldn’t open up too many holes against a Missouri defense that allowed 108.5 yards running per game, ranking 34th in the country.

McIntosh gained three yards on a fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter to set up their first touchdown of the game.

The Bulldogs tallied a total of 169 rushing yards in this game. That’s not bad, but they’ll need to be more consistent if they want a convincing win over Auburn in Week 6.

1. Stetson Bennett is an imperfect winner

Georgia football fans were ready to turn on starting quarterback Stetson Bennett after his awful first-half performance against Missouri, but he eventually delivered. He made the plays he needed to make in the second half to punch it in the end zone. Additionally, despite making terrible throws all night, he still found ways to create opportunities for his teammates.

Bennett completed 24-of-44 passes for 312 yards. This was his sixth game in a row with at least 250 yards. He didn’t get a single TD, but it wasn’t about him tonight. This squad needed to find a way to win, and Bennett helped make it happen. Sure, Bennett completed 54 percent of his throws, the lowest percentage Georgia has seen from him this season, but give Missouri credit – they were right in his face the whole game.

Those fourth-quarter passes were huge for Bennett. Yes, we’ve become accustomed to seeing him run this system well, but wow, that first half was brutal. Whatever was hampering him in that first two quarters, Georgia football fans sure hope he can get over it.

Look for him to have a more balanced outing in their next game against Auburn.