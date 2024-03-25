Amidst the flurry of activity in the NFL offseason, many fans are watching the San Francisco 49ers. Recall that they narrowly and painfully missed clinching the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 58. With an impressive 12-5 record last season, the 49ers are gearing up to strategically enhance their roster in the upcoming NFL Draft. They want to strengthen their chances for another shot at championship glory. Let's delve into a mock draft spanning three rounds for the San Francisco 49ers and assess potential game-changing selections that could shape their future.
San Francisco 49ers' 2023 Season Recap
The 49ers enjoyed a remarkable 2023 season by almost any measure. They dominated the NFC West, secured the top seed in the conference, and seemingly established Brock Purdy as a legitimate MVP candidate.
Sure, critics may question Purdy's abilities due to his talented supporting cast. That said, the reality remains that he has guided San Francisco to consecutive NFC title games in just two seasons. He's the real deal, and so are the Niners. Unfortunately, they couldn't finish the job in Super Bowl 58. Following the crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that concluded the 49ers' season, attention now shifts to preparing for 2024.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have relatively minimal work ahead. They have a solid foundation on this San Francisco team. Nevertheless, they must address impending needs and evaluate the promising talent pool in the 2024 draft class.
Draft Context
The 49ers identified vulnerabilities in their run defense during the 2023 playoffs and swiftly took action to rectify the issue. They signed promising defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and acquired Maliek Collins, a formidable interior defender. Additionally, they secured pass-rusher Leonard Floyd. He recorded 10.5 sacks for Buffalo last season. For sure, Floyd could provide the 49ers with the much-needed complement to Nick Bosa. These moves underscored San Francisco's commitment to shoring up their defensive line.
Yes, the Niners made savvy moves in early free agency. However, their limited cap space may prompt a shift in focus towards the draft.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick No. 31 – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Sure, beefing up the offensive line is a viable option. That said, the 49ers might opt for defensive reinforcement instead. With a deep pool of cornerback talent available, they have ample choices. Kool-Aid McKinstry stands out with his impressive blend of size, athleticism, and knack for making impactful plays. His addition could significantly bolster the team's defensive prowess. This makes him a valuable and sensible pick.
Take note that San Francisco showcased a solid pass defense last season. They conceded only 221 yards per game. However, they faced challenges against teams with spread offenses like the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Hence, upgrading the third cornerback position appears imperative. This is especially true considering Ambry Thomas's struggles last season.
Remember that McKinstry has already engaged in formal discussions with the team. Again, he is certainly a promising prospect. Known for his sound fundamentals and proficiency in press and man coverage, McKinstry also exhibits a willingness to contribute to run support. This aligns well with the 49ers' priorities.
Round 2, Pick No. 63 – Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Despite boasting the league's second-ranked offense in total yards last season and retaining all five starters, the 49ers may still target offensive linemen with their draft picks. Concerns arise particularly with right tackle Colton McKivitz. He allowed nine sacks last season. There's also Trent Williams, who is nearing the twilight of his career.
Enter Patrick Paul from Houston. He emerges as one of the premier pass blockers in the 2024 draft class. His exceptional performance in pass protection, as evidenced by his top-grade ranking in Pro Football Focus last season, makes him an attractive prospect. Moreover, his athletic prowess aligns well with the 49ers' offensive scheme. He should come in as a seamless fit.
Round 3, Pick No. 83 – Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
Tight end depth is another area of focus for the 49ers. Yes, George Kittle leading the unit as one of the league's top performers. However, the lack of viable options behind him necessitates attention. Despite last season's reach for Cameron Latu in the third round, the team remains in search of dependable backups. This is especially true given Latu's unfulfilled potential and injury setback.
Theo Johnson out of Penn State emerges as a plausible prospect in the third round. He was recognized as the Senior Bowl National TE Practice Player of the Week. In addition, Johnson impressed at the NFL Combine. His underrated blocking skills, coupled with his ability to create separation, position him as a valuable asset. He could contribute significantly and immediately to the 49ers' tight end corps.
Looking Ahead
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a clear strategy aimed at fortifying key areas of their roster. With picks in the first three rounds, they have an opportunity to address crucial needs while also potentially finding immediate contributors. Kool-Aid McKinstry brings a dynamic presence to the cornerback position, and Patrick Paul offers stability to the offensive line. In addition, Theo Johnson adds depth and versatility to the tight end corps. These selections align with the 49ers' aspirations for sustained success. They can build upon their strengths while shoring up weaknesses. As the draft approaches, the anticipation mounts for fans eager to see how these picks will shape the team's trajectory in the upcoming season and beyond.