The San Francisco 49ers moved to 7-4 with a 41-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Quarterback Brock Purdy got the start after missing the previous six games with an injury.

Purdy went 19-of-26 for 200 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the lopsided win, and it's a positive sign for the 49ers.

Going into the game, Purdy admitted he felt good ahead of his 49ers return.

“I feel really good, feel healthy and excited to be back and ready to go and lead the guys,” Purdy said. “I'm really excited about this week. It's been a good week so far. … Obviously, we've got to finish out strong this week, but feel really good.”

After the game, Purdy spoke about the team's Super Bowl hopes, and he hasn't given up yet.

Article Continues Below

“No secret, we’ve had guys step up on defense, and have to play, whether they’re young guys or backups,” Purdy said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “That’s part of it. They’ve done a great job. We’ve found ways to win. Offensively, we are getting healthier and getting back to our original starting roster, which feels great. We are confident in that. I think, as a whole, we have to find ways to win and play complementary football. When the defense gets stops, we have to go score as an offense. It can be done. I still really do believe we have everyone in the right spot for us to make a run and achieve our goals.”

The 49ers started Mac Jones in Purdy's absence, and the former first-rounder played pretty well. After the win over the Cardinals, the 49ers are behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, respectively, for the NFC West lead, but they are holding on to the final NFC Wild Card spot, at least for the time being.

While Purdy knows there is work to do, his solid outing in his return is a huge boost for the 49ers moving forward.

The 49ers next play against the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns before a Week 14 bye, so they should be able to win the next two weeks.