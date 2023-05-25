The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the San Francisco 49ers want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the San Francisco 49ers can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager John Lynch has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The 49ers have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The San Francisco 49ers had a successful 2022 NFL season, finishing with a 13-4 record and making it to the NFC Championship Game. They were led by a strong defense, which had the fewest points allowed in the NFL last season. The 49ers also had a balanced offense, led by running back Christian McCaffrey, and a rotating door at quarterback featuring Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brock Purdy.

The 49ers are expected to be a contender in the NFC again in 2023. They have a young, talented roster, and they should be able to build on their success from last season. The 49ers will need to improve in some spots if they want to make it to the Super Bowl, but they have the pieces in place to be a dangerous team.

Let’s look at the four best players that the 49ers can trade for.

Amari Cooper’s addition to the 49ers’ roster would bring a proven wide receiver who excels in making big plays. Cooper’s impressive performance in 2022, where he amassed 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and 9 touchdowns, showcases his ability to be a consistent and reliable target. His speed, route-running precision, and strong hands make him a deep threat who can stretch the field and create opportunities for explosive plays.

Cooper’s impact extends beyond his statistics. By joining forces with the 49ers, he would bolster their receiving corps and provide another weapon for quarterbacks Trey Lance or any other signal-caller leading the offense. His presence would demand attention from opposing defenses, potentially drawing double teams and opening up opportunities for other receivers and the running game. Furthermore, Cooper’s experience and playmaking ability would provide a valuable mentorship role for younger receivers on the team.

Chandler Jones is a highly skilled pass-rushing specialist. His addition to the 49ers would significantly bolster their ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. In 2022, Jones demonstrated his prowess despite amassing just 4.5 sacks. His combination of speed, strength, and relentless pursuit can make him a formidable force off the edge.

With Jones on the defensive front, the 49ers would benefit from his disruptive presence. He would surely wreak havoc in opponents’ backfields. His ability to generate consistent pressure not only results in sacks. It also forces hurried throws and potential turnovers. Additionally, Jones’ experience and leadership would elevate the overall performance of the defense. He would serve as a catalyst for improvement and inspire his teammates to elevate their game.

3. Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney’s emergence as a young and promising wide receiver would provide the Niners with an additional offensive weapon. He can complement their existing talent. Mooney’s numbers dipped in 2022. In fact, he tallies only 493 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Still, keep in mind that his combination of speed, agility, and route-running ability allows him to consistently create separation and make clutch receptions.

By acquiring Mooney, the 49ers would add a dynamic playmaker to their receiving corps. His deep-threat capabilities would stretch opposing defenses. He would also open up opportunities for other receivers and provide a reliable target for the quarterback. Mooney’s versatility would also enable the coaching staff to utilize him in various offensive schemes. He would create mismatches and add a new dimension to their game plan.

4. DJ Reed

DJ Reed’s arrival would inject youth and talent into the 49ers’ secondary. He would enhance their ability to defend against the passing game. Reed’s performance in 2022, which included 1 interception and 63 solo tackles, highlights his ball-hawking skills and playmaking ability. His versatility allows him to excel in coverage, both in man-to-man and zone schemes. Meanwhile, his instincts and agility enable him to make impactful plays on the ball.

With Reed in the lineup, the 49ers’ pass defense would receive a significant boost. His ability to effectively blanket receivers and disrupt passing lanes would create opportunities for turnovers and crucial stops. Furthermore, Reed’s tackling prowess adds value to the team’s run defense. He consistently displays the ability to make open-field tackles and limit yards after the catch.