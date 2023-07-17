One of the biggest stars at the running back position has joined the chorus of voices reacting to the news that the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs and the Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard didn't receive contract extensions before Monday's franchise tag deadline. San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey not only could not believe what he's seeing, but he also feels that it's “criminal.”

The 49ers star took to Twitter to share his reactions, as well as come to the defense of his fellow running backs.

“This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position”, McCaffrey wrote in a tweet.

The 49ers halfback isn't the only one who feels this way, as the likes of Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Najee Harris were among the players at the position to take a stand and share their opinions.

McCaffrey has a point with his tweet. Barkley, who authored a strong return to form in 2022, and Jacobs, who led the league in rushing yards, reminded fans why they're two of the best players in the league this past season.

Meanwhile, Pollard, a former fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, enjoyed a breakout campaign out of the shadow of Ezekiel Elliott, tallying a career-best 1,007 rushing yards.

And their respective teams simply didn't see their values the same. McCaffrey, who paces the league's running backs with the $16 million average annual value of his contract, clearly wants to see the rest of the elite players at his position cash in as well.

Sadly, the current market simply won't allow it. But it won't stop the best of the best at the position from speaking out.