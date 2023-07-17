Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants have failed to agree to terms on a long-term contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Faced with signing a franchise tag he never wanted, Barkley is not expected to report to Giants training camp, Schefter reports.

The Giants did their homework first this offseason on quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the team signed to a mammoth four-year contract extension worth $160 million before turning their attention on Saquon Barkley.

Days after the Jones deal, the Giants put the franchise tag on Barkley, who rejuvenated his career in 2022. Last season, the former Penn State Nittany Lions star rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards to go with 10 touchdowns on 295 carries. He also posted 338 receiving yards on 57 receptions and 76 targets.

Having proved himself again following injury-plagued seasons, Saquon Barkley sought a multi-year contract extension with the Giants but ended up signing the franchise tag instead. New York reportedly offered him a deal of up to $19.5 million covering multiple years but what Barkley was said to be targeting was a contract that would get him $14 million per year.

Nevertheless, the Giants hope that Barkley will just be as effective — if not more — out of the backfield in the 2023 NFL season- if he suits up.

When healthy, Barkley can be an unstoppable force on the field who can certainly boost the Giants' offense. Back in the 2022 NFL season, the Giants were 18th in the NFL with 21.2 points per game and just 19th with 333.4 total yards per contest, while also being 11th in rushing play percentage (47.15%).

The question now is, when will Barkley report to the Giants?