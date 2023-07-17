Josh Jacobs' future with the Las Vegas Raiders has been in doubt this offseason despite a career-best season in 2022. The 25-year-old led the NFL in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage and rushing yards per game last season but was not offered a long-term extension. He was given the franchise tag but, obviously, was looking to secure a long-term deal.

Ahead of the 4:00 PM EST deadline for teams to sign longer contracts for players that were offered franchise tags, Jacobs and the Raiders were not able to reach a deal, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The expectation coming into the day was that the Raiders and Jacobs would not agree to a new contract.

‘The #Raiders and star RB Josh Jacobs did not reach a deal, per me and @TomPelissero, despite extensive negotiations. Now it’s unclear when he’ll show to play on the tag.'

Tom Pelissero added more info on Jacobs' contract situation, and his status is now up in the air for the Raiders:

‘The #Raiders and NFL rushing champ Josh Jacobs will not reach agreement on a contract extension before today’s deadline, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Jacobs hasn’t signed the $10.091M tender, so he’s not required to report to camp, and his status is now up in the air.'

Taking the drastic measure of skipping training camp was in play for Jacobs as he looks to land a payday. After such a big season, it's not an unsurprising stance. The Raiders will start training camp for veterans on July 25 at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The Raiders may have a star wide receiver in Davante Adams and some decent depth around him with Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers, but Jacobs' presence on the ground is what would make them a well-rounded offense, especially with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

Jacobs was one of three star running backs whose negotiations on the franchise tag were taken to the last minute, along with Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. In yet another testament to many teams sharing a desire not to shell out long-term money for running backs, three rushers who were each in the top 20 on the leaderboard for rushing yards AND are in their primes were given only one-year deals.

The Raiders have to stay afloat in the hyper-competitive AFC West and retaining a star in Josh Jacobs would definitely help. The franchise still has a lot of work to do, though, in order to become a winning team again.