As the San Francisco 49ers ready themselves for the 2024 NFL season, a season in which they'll need to do their best to fight off the dreaded Super Bowl loss hangover, they do so after an offseason in which the status of one of their top offensive weapons has been in doubt. Coming off of a career-best season, Brandon Aiyuk has been the subject of Draft Week trade rumors, tense — and ultimately unsuccessful — contract negotiations, and as a result, a legitimate trade request, which could end up sending one of the NFL's top young wide receivers away from the Bay Area.

But even with Brandon Aiyuk's trade request coming in over the weekend, his teammates in San Francisco still have his back. On Monday, a pair of 49ers All-Pros spoke about the ongoing drama surrounding Aiyuk, and in each instance, they offered their support for a disgruntled teammate.

“Obviously, when you're part of such a talented roster, I feel like this is something that goes on every season, and it's a good issue to have because, obviously, that means that your players are performing at such a high level that you have to have these kind of conversations,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said Monday on 95.7 The Game (h/t David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone). “And it's part of the business, and so, obviously, we all just let them handle that, and when he's back, he's back, and we will welcome with open arms.”

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle took it even a step further, not only noting that he hopes Aiyuk gets “the money he deserves,” but calling the four-year veteran “one of my favorite teammates I've had.”

“Aiyuk's just a phenomenal football player,” Kittle told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport (h/t Michael Baca of NFL.com). “He's just such a dynamic receiver and he's just such a very important part of our offense. So, yes, getting Brandon Aiyuk the money that he deserves — I hope nothing for the best for him. There's, unfortunately, not much that I can do to help put with that, except just cheer him on from the sidelines and hopefully we figure something out because he's one of my favorite teammates I've had.”

How would a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade impact San Francisco's Super Bowl hopes?

Assuming that a deal for Brandon Aiyuk nets the 49ers future draft compensation instead of immediate help to their roster, it obviously does damage to their Super Bowl hopes. The 49ers have an embarrassment of riches offensively — the aforementioned Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are all potential All-Pro's — but losing Aiyuk means that over 1,300 receiving yards and seven touchdowns are out the door.

The 49ers proactively attempted to address this eventual void, signing Trent Taylor in free agency, and drafting Ricky Pearsall (31st overall) and Jacob Cowing (136th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. But even the most optimistic projections wouldn't suggest that this trio could replicate Aiyuk's output, at least this year. And with the day where quarterback Brock Purdy is no longer dirt cheap inching closer, the pressure is on for San Francisco to finally break through and win their first Super Bowl title since 1995.