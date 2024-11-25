The San Francisco 49ers suffered a disastrous low on Sunday, losing 38-10 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. This loss, San Francisco’s worst against Green Bay in their 74-game rivalry, marked a significant blow to their playoff aspirations and dropped them to 5-6 on the season.

“49ers' biggest blowout losses to Packers in history of the 74-game series:

Today: -28 points

1960: -27 points

1959: -22 points

1997: -21 points

1955: -21 points

It's the 3rd biggest loss since Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017. The others were in '17 and '18.” via Nick Wagoner on X, formerly Twitter.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, fueled the Packers' dominant performance. Quarterback Jordan Love added a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath, capitalizing on the 49ers' turnovers and poor execution.

The 28-point loss ranks as the third-biggest defeat under head coach Kyle Shanahan, following setbacks in 2017 and 2018. The 49ers allowed 38 points, their most in a game since a 43-17 loss to Miami in 2020.

“Adding to the 2020 vibes: The 49ers' 38 points allowed are the most they've given up since 2020. Miami scored 43 on them that year” via David Lombardi on X.

49ers get embarrassed at Lambeau Field on Sunday

San Francisco entered the game shorthanded, missing quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder), defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle). Backup quarterback Brandon Allen stepped in for his first start since 2021. Allen completed 17 of 29 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception but struggled to sustain drives.

The 49ers’ offense failed to gain a first down until midway through the second quarter, trailing 17-0. Star players Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel were largely neutralized. McCaffrey rushed for just 31 yards on 11 carries and fumbled on a crucial play in the fourth quarter, while Samuel managed only one catch for 21 yards.

On defense, the absence of Bosa was glaring. The 49ers missed ten tackles in the first quarter alone, allowing Green Bay to control the game with a balanced attack. Love’s efficient passing complemented Jacobs’ three touchdowns, as the Packers exploited San Francisco’s depleted defensive line.

San Francisco’s discipline issues were evident, committing seven offensive penalties. A pivotal moment came at the start of the second half when a holding penalty nullified an 87-yard kickoff return by Samuel, shifting momentum back to the Packers.

With six games remaining, the 49ers face an uphill battle to secure a playoff spot. They currently sit last in the NFC West, behind the Seahawks (6-5) and Cardinals (6-5). Next week, they travel to face the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a bye. The loss highlights the 49ers’ need for better execution and health as they approach the season’s critical stretch.