Kyle Shanahan has not kept his feelings to himself after the San Francisco 49ers opted to choose Sam Darnold over Trey Lance as Brock Purdy's backup. Lance has full control of what situation he is headed for next but Shanahan has said that he preferred if Trey stayed with the Niners. The San Francisco coach finally revealed what he saw in him amid their NFL Preseason workouts.

The 49ers are no strangers to having more than two quarterbacks in their rotation. In fact, it even benefitted them when they ran out of fresh legs during the NFC title game. This is exactly the line of logic Kyle Shanahan follows when he says that Trey Lance should stay despite their Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy decision. For now, the team has chosen a different approach and let Trey think about his future before making a decision. The San Francisco coach unveiled how the conversation went down, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“Trey has put his heart and soul into this as almost all players do. These are conversations I have to have with guys a lot and they are never easy. They are really tough,” he said about the decision on who becomes Brock Purdy's backup. Shanahan observed the body language of Lance. He decided to give him some time to process the decision, “We had such a light practice today, and watching how Trey was when we talked, we just thought it was better.”

Will he get traded by the 49ers when it is all said and done?