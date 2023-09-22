The San Francisco 49ers have signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The years and value of the contracts have yet to be announced. The 49ers last extended Shanahan and Lynch back in 2020.

The move comes one day after the 49ers earned their 3rd straight 30-point win after their 30-12 win over the New York Giants. The 49ers are now 3-0 on the season.

The 49ers signed John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan back in 2017 with the agreement to build the team together. Since, the 49ers have put together one of the most consistently successful and talented rosters while managing to pay the majority of their key stars to top contracts.

Lynch surprised when he transitioned from a Hall of Fame safety and broadcaster to the 49ers GM, but has had tremendous success drafting in the later rounds. Lynch has helped draft players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Brock Purdy, among others.

On the field, Shanahan has created a winning team, often without having one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. Thanks to his coaching and creative offensive scheme, the 49ers have advanced to three NFC Conference Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance during his run.