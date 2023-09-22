The San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Giants in Week 3 on Thursday night to stay undefeated and become the first team in the NFL to move to 3-0. The Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Tama Bay Buccaneers all have a chance to join them on Sunday or Monday, but for now, the 49ers are the cream of the NFL crop. With that in mind, let’s look at the 49ers remaining schedule and see just how far they can go in the 2023 NFL season.

Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 49ers are one of the best teams of the 2023 NFL season, and the Cardinals are one of the worst. It doesn’t take a Vegas insider to figure out that the 49ers should destroy the Cardinals, especially on 10 days rest. Maybe there will be a little rust early, but this shouldn’t be close in the end.

Win, 4-0

Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday night)

One of four upcoming primetime games on the 49ers schedule, San Francisco vs. Dallas in front of a national audience with a ton on the line gives off major 1990s vibes. This should be a great game between two of the best NFC teams. The difference here is that the Cowboys offense hasn’t shown up like the 49ers’ unit yet, and the Trevon Diggs injury is a major blow to the Dallas defense.

Win, 5-0

Week 6 @ Cleveland Browns

If there was a small nitpick about the 49ers defense in the team’s Week 3 win over the Giants, it’s that they didn’t do a great job covering running backs coming out of the backfield. This will be something to watch with Jerome Ford and likely Kareem Hunt, but the 49ers' pass rush should make Deshaun Watson’s life miserable in this game.

Win, 6-0

Week 7 @ Minnesota Vikings (Monday night)

Primetime Kirk Cousins! No one knows about the Minnesota Vikings quarterback’s bright-light struggles than one of the guys who drafted him, Kyle Shanahan. The Vikings are 0-2 right now, and they will get better, but Minnesota will eat another L on Monday Night Football in Week 7 against San Francisco.

Win, 7-0

Week 8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are possibly the most disappointing team in the league right now, at 0-2. However, Burrow is not healthy still, and hopefully, that will change as the season goes on. Even if it does, though, the Cincy line will still have a tough time with the 49ers pass rush, and that will help secure the win.

Win, 8-0

Week 9 — BYE WEEK

Halfway through the 2023 NFL season and heading into the bye week still undefeated! Not bad at all, 49ers.

Week 10 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

After the bye on the 49ers schedule, the team will welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to town. This should be a tough game for the Niners, but Shanahan’s crew has more big-game experience (and success) than Lawrence and the Jags, so they’ll pull this one out, too.

Win, 9-0

Week 11 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 49ers will come into this game still undefeated, but the Buccaneers will not. The Baker Mayfield run of excellent play will come to an end far before this Week 10 tilt, and the Bucs will just be an average team fighting to win their mediocre division. Losing to the 49ers won’t help that case.

Win, 10-0

Week 12 @ Seattle Seahawks (Sunday night)

These three games on the 49ers' schedule are by far the toughest run of the 2023 NFL season for San Francisco. There will be some losses on the horizon, but the 49ers will make one last undefeated stand in primetime against their NFC West rivals.

Win, 11-0

Week 13 @ Philadelphia Eagles

All good things must come to an end, so when the 49ers, the league’s last undefeated team, faces off against the one-loss Eagles, the NFC East squad will chop the 49ers down a peg. This stretch is just too tough to come away from unscathed, and the 49ers will finally lose here.

Loss, 11-1

Week 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Loss No. 2 comes quickly for the 49ers, as the team takes an L against the Seahawks just two weeks after getting a W. It’s so hard to beat good divisional teams twice in a season, especially after a tough, physical Eagles game and a matchup against Pete Carroll and company so soon before.

Loss, 11-2

Week 15 @ Arizona Cardinals

Two losses in a row! Is it panic time in the Bay Area? Nope. Thank you, Cardinals. The 49ers schedule delivers the perfect (almost) Christmas gift to get the team back on track, and San Francisco rolls here.

Win, 12-2

Week 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday night)

After the season reset vs. the Cardinals, the 49ers get right back to business in primetime against the Ravens. This is by far the hardest AFC opponent the team faces this season, and playing in Baltimore makes this one tough. Injuries might ultimately determine this one so late in the season, but if both are at full strength, the Ravens squeak by in this one.

Loss, 12-3

Week 17 @ Washington Commanders

This could be a bit of a trap game. The Commanders could be fighting for a playoff spot at this point, and the 49ers will be on short rest with the playoffs in sight. It could be closer than it should be, especially on the East Coast, but the Niners will still pull this one off.

Win, 13-3

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Kyle Shanahan vs. Sean McVay is always a tough game, and this will be the Rams’ Super Bowl while the Niners rest up a bit for the playoffs. The No. 1 seed could still be on the line, though, so SF will play hard, and take this game, too.

Win, 14-3