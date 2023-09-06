The San Francisco 49ers and star pass rusher Nick Bosa have finally ended the ongoing contract situation with a massive new contract. The extension is for five years and $170 million with $122.5 guaranteed money, putting an end to months of discussions and rumors, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Source: Nick Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, including $122.5 million guaranteed, by a wide margin. It will make him the highest-paid defensive player in history.'

All offseason long, questions arose on whether or not the 49ers would pay Bosa the amount of money he was hoping for. Then, reports surfaced that he wanted Aaron Donald-type money, and he now is the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Nonetheless, the 49ers had to do what it took to keep Bosa in town, and premier pass rushers such as him don't become available very often. In his career, Bosa has three Pro Bowl trips, one First-Team AP selection, and was named the 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year. In 2022, he had a career-high 18.5 sacks which led the league and he had 15.5 sacks the year before.

So, there is no question that he is worth every penny, and now he will be with San Francisco for the foreseeable future as they lock him as their most important defensive player.

The 49ers face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 1, so we will officially see a dream matchup of pass rushers with TJ Watt and Nick Bosa suiting up.