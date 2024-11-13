Battling through a knee injury, star Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf hasn't played since Week 7. But as the Seahawks prepare for their Week 11 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, Metcalf is inching closer to a return.

Seattle plans to ease Metcalf back into practice leading up to the matchup, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. There's no word yet on if he will actually play against the 49ers, but a return to practice would be a welcome sign for the Seahawks.

Metcalf is working his way back from an MCL sprain he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks are coming off of their bye week, giving the wide receiver ample time to recover. Seattle will play it safe won't risk re-injury. However, they are chomping at the bit to get Metcalf back on the field.

In the seven games he has played in, Metcalf has caught 35 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns. Even with the time he has missed, Metcalf is still tied for the team lead in touchdowns and ranks second on the team in both receptions and yards.

Both games without their star receiver ended with a Seahawks loss. They dropped just 10 points against the Buffalo Bills before upping it to 20 against the Los Angeles Rams; still, it wasn't enough. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the way for Seattle, catching six passes for 69 yards and seven passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, respectively. But he cannot do it alone.

At 4-5, the Seahawks are gearing up for a crucial NFC West battle. The 49ers are one game ahead of them at 5-4. Both are chasing the surprisingly 6-4 Arizona Cardinals. If Seattle could knock off San Francisco, it would do wonders for their divisional standing.

That task becomes easier with DK Metcalf in the fold. The Seahawks will know later in the week what his playing status truly looks like. But returning to practice would be a giant leap in the right direction.