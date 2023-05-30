Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The San Francisco 49ers made one of the biggest splashes in free agency by luring defensive tackle Javon Hargrave away from the Philadelphia Eagles. By adding Hargrave to a defensive line that already includes Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, the 49ers managed to improve one of the best units in the NFL.

The 49ers gave Hargrave a four-year, $84 million contract, coming off an 11-sack season. Hargrave was an important part of an Eagles’ defense that led the NFL in sacks for the 2022 season. Arik Armstead called Hargrave “dominant” on the latest episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” excited to play alongside his new teammate.

“I hadn’t necessarily met him before signing with us, but I’ve seen his career, I’ve seen him on tape, I’ve seen him on film, and he’s one hell of a player,” Armstead said. “He’s a dominant defensive tackle in this league, and adding him to our already good group of players is just going to be amazing.

“We’ve always made an investment up front here with the Niners, and we like to put the game on our shoulders. And when you want to win a Super Bowl, you better be able to rush four and get home, especially when you’re playing against such great quarterbacks late in the season; you’re going to need more guys in coverage. And so I’m really excited about that.”

The Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 31-7. San Francisco had little chance when Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury that would require offseason surgery and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. Armstead led the 49ers’ defensive line with five tackles and a sack. Hargrave had a sack in the victory

The 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game in three of the last four years. With the addition of Hargrave, San Francisco is hoping to make another push toward the Super Bowl.