Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers finally agreed to a contract extension, as the wide receiver signed a four-year, $120 million deal. Between now and April 1, 2025, Aiyuk is supposed to receive $47 million, and the deal also includes $76 million in guaranteed money.

Many NFL reporters have kept up with this fiasco between Aiyuk and the 49ers, including ESPN's Adam Schefter. When the contract was announced, Schefter made a report about Aiyuk accepting the deal that had been offered to him since the beginning of the month.

“In the end, Brandon Aiyuk accepted the same deal that has been on the table since August. 12, per league sources. His hold-in did not alter any part of his new four-year, $120 million extension. He took the same deal that had been there in previous weeks. Hold-in over,” Schefter tweeted.

Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, quickly shut down that report from Schefter, replying to his tweet saying “That’s factually inaccurate but the check still cashes.”

Williams did not get into any specifics about the deal when responding to Schefter, so nobody knows what the initial deal was and what changed to make him sign it. Nonetheless, the 49ers should be happy that they finally locked in their wide receiver for the future, and now they can focus on getting back to the Super Bowl.

Brandon Aiyuk is with the 49ers for the long haul

Brandon Aiyuk stood firm this offseason for a new deal, which included him not participating in training camp or preseason, but he still showed up on the sidelines to be there with the team. The wide receiver was looking for a bigger deal after having a big 2023 season for the San Francisco 49ers.

There were numerous reports throughout the offseason that Aiyuk was going to head to another team in a trade, and the two teams that were mentioned were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders. The 49ers were willing to trade Aiyuk for a top receiver, and they offered a third-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Courtland Sutton, but the Broncos declined, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Aiyuk finished last season with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, while also setting a career-high in yards per reception with 17.9. That led him to earn second-team All-Pro honors, and he felt like it was time for him to get paid like a top receiver. The 49ers are once again loaded on offense, and all of their big targets such as Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy are under contract through the 2025 season.

The 49ers will be back this season looking to be at the top of the NFC, and hopefully win a Super Bowl after going four times in the last five years. They also have one more player to get a contract extension done with, which is Trent Williams.