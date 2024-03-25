The San Francisco 49ers are reloading after a stellar 2023-24 Super Bowl runner-up run. However, star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been caught in numerous NFL trade rumors with his impending contract situation. John Lynch addressed the rumors and Aiyuk subsequently made an interesting social media move.
Previous reports indicated that San Francisco received interest from other teams looking to trade for Aiyuk. Yet, the franchise has reportedly hesitated to talk seriously about the coveted receiver.
John Lynch praised Aiyuk amid the rumors and made another pivotal statement on Monday. Lynch said the 49ers are “actively talking” with Aiyuk about retaining him for the future and there have been no trade discussions, per The Athletic's David Lombardi.
Lynch's statement indicates a movement in the right direction in negotiations with Aiyuk for his next contract. However, the star WR made a cryptic social media post that seemingly responded to Lynch's comments, as provided by Ari Meirov (h/t Brandon Aiyuk's Instagram account).
#49ers GM John Lynch spoke about Brandon Aiyuk earlier today….
Seems like Aiyuk is responding on his IG story… pic.twitter.com/Zq4gqshXmo
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2024
Upon examining Aiyuk's combination of emojis, one can infer that he is ready for the 49ers to pay him a big contract, or else he could leave. His rise in production over the last few seasons has certainly earned him the right to be in the conversation.
Why John Lynch and the 49ers should swiftly extend Brandon Aiyuk's contract
San Francisco drafted Aiyuk with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Arizona State standout had a promising start to his professional career. He amassed 748 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games during his rookie year.
He nearly replicated his production the following season before breaking out in 2022-23. Aiyuk pulled 1,015 yards and eight TDs on 78 receptions in 17 games, but he did not stop there. The 26-year-old comes off a 2023-24 season where he totaled a career-high 1,342 yards (ranked seventh in the league) along with seven TDs in 16 games.
Aiyuk has steadily improved during his four years in the NFL, and his trajectory has him taking another jump in the Fall of 2024. He is on the cusp of earning his first Pro Bowl and possibly All-Pro honor. Moreover, he helped lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl 58 runner-up finish.
Therefore, the 49ers should move swiftly to keep him on the books. Continuing to pair Aiyuk with the offensive forces of Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey further propels SF's chances of a future championship.
Their 2023-24 endeavor ended in a 25-22 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Nevertheless, the 49ers have what it takes to get over the hump in 2024-25.
San Francisco is in the perfect position to rise
In addition to their 2024 loss, the 49ers were defeated by the Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl 54. Of course, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the crew have been under scrutiny for failing to finish the job. Yet, San Francisco is in a great position to make their rise to glory.
The squad has two former MVP candidates returning in Purdy and McCaffrey and has one of the best defenses in the league. Extending Brandon Aiyuk only increases the 49ers' chances of future success. It will be interesting to see how the team handles him and the rest of the roster during the 2024 offseason.